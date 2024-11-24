Based in Rockville, Maryland, OncoC4's lead clinical candidate is gotistobart (BNT316/ONC-392), a next generation anti-CTLA-4 antibody that allows CTLA-4 to recycle and maintain its protective function against autoimmune diseases while enhancing anti-tumor activity at the same time.

In March 2023, OncoC4 announced a strategic collaboration with BioNTech to co-develop and commercialize ONC-392 in multiple solid tumor indications. OncoC4 received $200M upfront and is eligible to receive development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments in addition to double digit royalties. In addition, OncoC4 also has a pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class assetstargeting both novel and well validated oncology targets.