A late-stage biopharma company developing novel medicines for cancer.

Based in Rockville, Maryland, OncoC4's lead clinical candidate is gotistobart (BNT316/ONC-392), a next generation anti-CTLA-4 antibody that allows CTLA-4 to recycle and maintain its protective function against autoimmune diseases while enhancing anti-tumor activity at the same time. 

In March 2023, OncoC4 announced a strategic collaboration with BioNTech to co-develop and commercialize ONC-392 in multiple solid tumor indications. OncoC4 received $200M upfront and is eligible to receive development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments in addition to double digit royalties.  In addition, OncoC4 also has a pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class assetstargeting both novel and well validated oncology targets.

Latest OncoC4 News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 19
20 October 2024
FDA puts partial clinical hold on gotistobart trial
18 October 2024
Early data at ASCO show BioNTech's war chest in action
2 June 2023
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to March 24, 2023
27 March 2023
