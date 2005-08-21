OncoGenex completes $12.8M financing

OncoGenex Technologies, a Canada-based, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, has announced the completion of a $12.8 million oversubscribed series B2 round of private equity financing with participation from several leading venture capital firms.
Proceeds of the financing will support the development of the company's lead compound, OGX-011, in multiple cancer indications, as well as support the advancement of its second product candidate, OGX-427, into clinical development.
"This financing will provide OncoGenex with cash to fund operations into 2008," said chief executive Scott Cormack. "The funds will allow us to build a robust data package for OGX-011 that will help to further define the clinical profile of the product in the eyes of oncologists and potential commercial development partners. We also have the opportunity to bolster the value of our oncology portfolio with the clinical development of OGX-427, which has shown in preclinical studies that it has the potential to restore sensitivity to standard chemotherapy regimes in both solid and hematologic tumor types," he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze