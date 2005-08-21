OncoGenex completes $12.8M financing

OncoGenex Technologies, a Canada-based, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, has announced the completion of a $12.8 million oversubscribed series B2 round of private equity financing with participation from several leading venture capital firms.

Proceeds of the financing will support the development of the company's lead compound, OGX-011, in multiple cancer indications, as well as support the advancement of its second product candidate, OGX-427, into clinical development.

"This financing will provide OncoGenex with cash to fund operations into 2008," said chief executive Scott Cormack. "The funds will allow us to build a robust data package for OGX-011 that will help to further define the clinical profile of the product in the eyes of oncologists and potential commercial development partners. We also have the opportunity to bolster the value of our oncology portfolio with the clinical development of OGX-427, which has shown in preclinical studies that it has the potential to restore sensitivity to standard chemotherapy regimes in both solid and hematologic tumor types," he added.