OncoGenex in-licenses Hsp70 cancer drug candidates

Vancouver, Canada-headquartered OncoGenex Technologies has in-licensed the rights to inhibitors of heat-shock protein 27 from the University of British Columbia, Canada.
Hsp27 has been accepted by the USA's Isis Pharmaceuticals as a collaboration target under the expanded antisense R&D alliance announced earlier this year (Marketletter March 21). Based on preclinical data generated to date, OncoGenex anticipates that the lead compound, OGX-427, will be the second product in its portfolio to enter clinical development, which is scheduled to begin in 2006.
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