Oncology and cardiovascular drugs push Novartis' 2nd-qtr results

Leading Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis delivered a strong set of second-quarter 2005 results, with net earnings rising 9.2% to $1.65 billion, or $0.70 per share, and turnover climbing 11.8% to $7.8 billion. The figures beat analysts' forecast of EPS at $0.67, and lifted the group's share price 2.1% to 62.35 Swiss francs on the Zurich Bourse on the day of the announcement, July 14.

Driving the growth was a stellar performance from Novartis' pharmaceutical operations, where sales increased 12% to $5.1 billion and operating profit grew 8% to $1.8 billion. The group's generics business, through Sandoz, saw revenues rise 13% to $832.0 million for the quarter, while consumer health was up 10% at $1.84 billion.