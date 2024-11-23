Oncology Update In Brief

- ImClone Systems has begun an open-label Phase II trial of itsmonoclonal antibody, C225, for the treatment of cancer. The study will look at the effects of C225, which inhibits the activity of epidermal growth factor receptor, on time to disease progression in 53 patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Other trial endpoints include pharmacological and safety profiles, tumor response rate and survival. ImClone is also conducting three Phase Ib/IIa dose-escalation trials of C225, in combination with other anticancer therapies, in head and neck patients.
