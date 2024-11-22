Oncolym Begins Phase II/III trials

- Techniclone's Oncolym (LYM-1) will shortly begin Phase II/III trials in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients. The monoclonal antibody-based radiotherapy will be tested by licensee Alpha Therapeutic Corp; Techniclone retains manufacturing and supply rights to the antibody. The trial will involve around 100 patients at 20-25 sites in the USA, with additional sites currently being looked at in Europe.
