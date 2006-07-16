Oncolytics begins enrollment in Reolysin trial

Canadian drug development company Oncolytics Biotech says that it has begun to enroll patients in a Phase I/II trial of its drug Reolysin, a proprietary formulation of human reovirus, under assessment as a treatment for recurrent malignant gliomas.

The program, which is designed as an open-label dose-escalation study, will determine the maximum tolerated dose, as well as establish the product's safety and toxicity profile.