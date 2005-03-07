Oncoscience tout Theraloc success

Oncoscience, a privately-held Germany-based biotechnology company, and Canadian cancer specialist YM Biosciences have reported strong results from a Phase II trial evaluating their co-developed epidermal growth factor receptor monoclonal antibody Theraloc (nimotuzumab) as a monotherapy in the treatment of children with glioma. The trial included 20 children who had not benefitted from previous treatment. The drug achieved a response rate of 35.3%: six out of 17 demonstrated either stable disease or a partial response. As the results from such a life-threatening indication were so encouraging, the companies will convert the study into a pivotal Phase III trial, they noted.