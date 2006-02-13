OncoTherapy forms cancer R&D alliance

Japanese bioventure group OncoTherapy Sciences, together with Carna Biosciences and South Korea's CrystalGemonic, has formed a research alliance centered on compounds that can inhibit cancer-specific protein kinase targets owned by OTS.

Under the terms of the deal, the three companies will share the results of their efforts including patents and profits from any drugs that may arise out of the accord with OTS as the marketing partner. Further financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.