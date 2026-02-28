A Montreal-based clinical-stage biotechnology company developing engineered biologics targeting activin and related TGF-beta superfamily ligands in cardiopulmonary and metabolic disease. 35Pharma’s profile shifted materially in 2026 following its agreed acquisition by GSK, centered on its lead pulmonary hypertension candidate.

Company Overview

35Pharma focuses on precision-engineered ligand traps designed to neutralize pathological signaling in the activin/GDF pathway. Its strategy has been to advance differentiated biologics in pulmonary hypertension and related cardiometabolic indications.

The company’s lead asset, HS235, is positioned for pulmonary arterial hypertension and potentially broader cardiopulmonary disease settings. The program became the strategic driver of GSK’s acquisition.





Headquarters and Global Presence

35Pharma is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

As a development-stage biotech prior to acquisition, it operated with a lean structure supported by external clinical research organizations and manufacturing partners.





Founding and History

Founded in 2021, 35Pharma built a focused pipeline around TGF-beta superfamily biology, advancing HS235 into clinical development.

In February 2026, GSK agreed to acquire 35Pharma in a transaction reported at approximately $950 million in cash. The deal reflects GSK’s strategy of acquiring mid-stage, biologically differentiated assets in core therapeutic areas.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Before acquisition, 35Pharma’s development priorities included:

Pulmonary arterial hypertension

Cardiometabolic disease

Obesity and heart failure (longer-term expansion concepts)

The primary value driver was HS235 in pulmonary hypertension.





Technology and Modality

35Pharma’s approach centers on engineered ligand traps targeting activin and related ligands within the TGF-beta superfamily.

HS235 is designed to selectively inhibit pathological signaling implicated in pulmonary vascular remodeling and cardiometabolic dysfunction, with the aim of improving both hemodynamic and functional outcomes.





Key Personnel

Ilia Tikhomirov, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Senior scientific and clinical leadership with backgrounds in protein engineering and cardiopulmonary development

Leadership was closely aligned with the scientific build-out of HS235 and execution of venture financings prior to the GSK transaction.





Strategic Context: Acquisition by GSK

GSK’s acquisition of 35Pharma is centered on HS235 as a mid-stage asset in pulmonary hypertension, an area of sustained commercial and clinical interest.

The transaction aligns with GSK’s broader M&A strategy of strengthening its specialty medicines pipeline through targeted bolt-on acquisitions, particularly in cardiopulmonary and immunology. Under GSK ownership, HS235 is expected to advance within a larger global R&D and commercial infrastructure.





