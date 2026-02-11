Wednesday 11 February 2026

One To Watch

4basebio

A UK biotechnology company focused on manufacturing and supplying synthetic DNA for advanced therapy medicinal products, including cell and gene therapies and mRNA vaccines. The company positions its offering as a cell-free DNA production approach designed to reduce lead times and avoid bacterial plasmid-related impurities and antibiotic resistance markers.

Headquarters and Global Presence

4basebio is based in the Cambridge area (UK) and supplies customers developing genetic medicines and vaccines, with a commercial model oriented toward serving global clinical programs from UK manufacturing infrastructure.

Founding and History

4basebio is publicly traded on AIM (ticker: 4BB). In April 2025, it reported receiving a UK MHRA GMP licence for the manufacture and supply of synthetic DNA for clinical use. In February 2026, the company announced a leadership transition, appointing Amy Walker as CEO, succeeding founder Heikki Lanckriet.

Therapy Areas and Focus

4basebio is an enabling technology and manufacturing company rather than a therapeutics developer. Its work supports:

  • Cell and gene therapy development programs (DNA starting material for viral or non-viral genetic medicines)
  • mRNA vaccine development (DNA templates used upstream of mRNA production)
  • Broader genetic research and translational programs requiring high-quality DNA inputs

Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s core platform is proprietary cell-free DNA amplification for production of synthetic DNA. Public materials emphasize:

  • Avoidance of bacterial fermentation/plasmid systems (and associated host-cell impurities)
  • Manufacturing suited to GMP-grade clinical supply
  • A product set positioned as DNA inputs for ATMP supply chains

Products and Clinical Pipeline

4basebio’s disclosed commercial focus is GMP-grade synthetic DNA supply rather than a drug pipeline. Its updates highlight customer programs progressing toward and into clinical development using 4basebio-manufactured DNA, including DNA used as starting material for an mRNA vaccine program that obtained FDA IND authorization (customer undisclosed).

Key Personnel

  • Amy Walker, PhD, Chief Executive Officer
  • Heikki Lanckriet, PhD, Founder (former CEO)

Strategic Positioning

4basebio is positioned as a specialist supplier of synthetic DNA intended to de-risk and accelerate the DNA starting-material step for genetic medicines. The company’s strategy is based on scaling GMP manufacturing and converting customer demand into recurring supply contracts as programs move from preclinical through clinical development and, potentially, commercialization.


FAQ Section

4basebio manufactures and supplies synthetic DNA as an enabling input for advanced therapies and vaccines, with an emphasis on GMP-grade material for clinical programs.

The company is targeting constraints associated with traditional plasmid DNA production, positioning its cell-free synthetic DNA approach as a way to reduce lead times and limit contaminants linked to bacterial fermentation-based processes.

The company supplies synthetic DNA suitable for use as starting material in genetic medicine workflows, including DNA templates for mRNA production and DNA used within broader ATMP manufacturing and development programs.

  • February 2026: appointed Amy Walker as CEO, succeeding founder Heikki Lanckriet.
  • September 2025 (reported in its half-year materials): highlighted customer clinical progress, including an FDA IND for an mRNA vaccine program manufactured using 4basebio DNA (customer undisclosed).
  • April 2025: announced receipt of an MHRA GMP licence for manufacture and supply of synthetic DNA for clinical programs.

No. It is primarily an enabling technology and manufacturing supplier to therapy developers, providing synthetic DNA used upstream in ATMP and vaccine development and manufacturing workflows.

The most relevant milestones are operational and commercial rather than clinical readouts:

  • Expansion and utilization of GMP synthetic DNA manufacturing capacity
  • Additional disclosed customer conversions into clinical supply
  • Evidence of repeat business as customer programs advance through clinical phases

Differentiation is framed around production method (cell-free synthetic DNA vs plasmid/fermentation), GMP readiness, and the ability to meet quality and supply expectations as customers move into regulated clinical manufacturing.

