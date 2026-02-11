A UK biotechnology company focused on manufacturing and supplying synthetic DNA for advanced therapy medicinal products, including cell and gene therapies and mRNA vaccines. The company positions its offering as a cell-free DNA production approach designed to reduce lead times and avoid bacterial plasmid-related impurities and antibiotic resistance markers.

Headquarters and Global Presence

4basebio is based in the Cambridge area (UK) and supplies customers developing genetic medicines and vaccines, with a commercial model oriented toward serving global clinical programs from UK manufacturing infrastructure.

Founding and History

4basebio is publicly traded on AIM (ticker: 4BB). In April 2025, it reported receiving a UK MHRA GMP licence for the manufacture and supply of synthetic DNA for clinical use. In February 2026, the company announced a leadership transition, appointing Amy Walker as CEO, succeeding founder Heikki Lanckriet.

Therapy Areas and Focus

4basebio is an enabling technology and manufacturing company rather than a therapeutics developer. Its work supports:

Cell and gene therapy development programs (DNA starting material for viral or non-viral genetic medicines)

mRNA vaccine development (DNA templates used upstream of mRNA production)

Broader genetic research and translational programs requiring high-quality DNA inputs

Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s core platform is proprietary cell-free DNA amplification for production of synthetic DNA. Public materials emphasize:

Avoidance of bacterial fermentation/plasmid systems (and associated host-cell impurities)

Manufacturing suited to GMP-grade clinical supply

A product set positioned as DNA inputs for ATMP supply chains

Products and Clinical Pipeline

4basebio’s disclosed commercial focus is GMP-grade synthetic DNA supply rather than a drug pipeline. Its updates highlight customer programs progressing toward and into clinical development using 4basebio-manufactured DNA, including DNA used as starting material for an mRNA vaccine program that obtained FDA IND authorization (customer undisclosed).

Key Personnel

Amy Walker, PhD, Chief Executive Officer

Heikki Lanckriet, PhD, Founder (former CEO)

Strategic Positioning

4basebio is positioned as a specialist supplier of synthetic DNA intended to de-risk and accelerate the DNA starting-material step for genetic medicines. The company’s strategy is based on scaling GMP manufacturing and converting customer demand into recurring supply contracts as programs move from preclinical through clinical development and, potentially, commercialization.





