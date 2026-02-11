4basebio is based in the Cambridge area (UK) and supplies customers developing genetic medicines and vaccines, with a commercial model oriented toward serving global clinical programs from UK manufacturing infrastructure.
4basebio is publicly traded on AIM (ticker: 4BB). In April 2025, it reported receiving a UK MHRA GMP licence for the manufacture and supply of synthetic DNA for clinical use. In February 2026, the company announced a leadership transition, appointing Amy Walker as CEO, succeeding founder Heikki Lanckriet.
4basebio is an enabling technology and manufacturing company rather than a therapeutics developer. Its work supports:
The company’s core platform is proprietary cell-free DNA amplification for production of synthetic DNA. Public materials emphasize:
4basebio’s disclosed commercial focus is GMP-grade synthetic DNA supply rather than a drug pipeline. Its updates highlight customer programs progressing toward and into clinical development using 4basebio-manufactured DNA, including DNA used as starting material for an mRNA vaccine program that obtained FDA IND authorization (customer undisclosed).
4basebio is positioned as a specialist supplier of synthetic DNA intended to de-risk and accelerate the DNA starting-material step for genetic medicines. The company’s strategy is based on scaling GMP manufacturing and converting customer demand into recurring supply contracts as programs move from preclinical through clinical development and, potentially, commercialization.
4basebio manufactures and supplies synthetic DNA as an enabling input for advanced therapies and vaccines, with an emphasis on GMP-grade material for clinical programs.
The company is targeting constraints associated with traditional plasmid DNA production, positioning its cell-free synthetic DNA approach as a way to reduce lead times and limit contaminants linked to bacterial fermentation-based processes.
The company supplies synthetic DNA suitable for use as starting material in genetic medicine workflows, including DNA templates for mRNA production and DNA used within broader ATMP manufacturing and development programs.
No. It is primarily an enabling technology and manufacturing supplier to therapy developers, providing synthetic DNA used upstream in ATMP and vaccine development and manufacturing workflows.
The most relevant milestones are operational and commercial rather than clinical readouts:
Differentiation is framed around production method (cell-free synthetic DNA vs plasmid/fermentation), GMP readiness, and the ability to meet quality and supply expectations as customers move into regulated clinical manufacturing.
| Headless Content Management with Blaze