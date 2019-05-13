Founded in 2004, Abacus Medicine is, according to its own estimates, the fastest-growing parallel trade company of original prescription pharmaceuticals in Europe.
During the period from 2016 to 2018, the company grew revenues by approximately 37% per year on average and gained significant market share across Europe.
In May 2019, the company announced an initial public offering on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze