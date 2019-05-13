Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

abacus_logo

Abacus Medicine

A parallel trade company of original prescription pharmaceuticals in Europe.

Founded in 2004, Abacus Medicine is, according to its own estimates, the fastest-growing parallel trade company of original prescription pharmaceuticals in Europe.

During the period from 2016 to 2018, the company grew revenues by approximately 37% per year on average and gained significant market share across Europe.

In May 2019, the company announced an initial public offering on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Abacus Medicine News

Abacus Medicine to acquire Pluripharm
13 July 2020
IPO for EU's fastest-growing parallel trade company
10 May 2019
More Abacus Medicine news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze