Abbott

A diversified healthcare company whose relevance to pharma and biotech sits primarily in diagnostics and medical devices, alongside a branded generics business outside the U.S. Headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, the group operates globally across four segments: diagnostics, medical devices, nutrition, and established (branded generic) pharmaceuticals.

For biopharma stakeholders, Abbott’s most direct role is as enabling infrastructure. In diagnostics, the company supplies high-throughput laboratory systems, molecular testing, immunoassays, and point-of-care platforms used across hospitals and laboratories. These systems support routine clinical care and, indirectly, drug development through testing tied to screening, stratification, monitoring, and real-world evidence generation. The diagnostics business is built around instrument placements and recurring revenue from consumables and test menus.

In medical devices, Abbott has large franchises in diabetes care, cardiovascular devices, and neuromodulation. Diabetes care, including continuous glucose monitoring, intersects with life sciences through digital health integration, longitudinal patient data, and chronic disease management pathways—areas increasingly relevant to outcomes-based models and post-market evidence. Cardiovascular devices span structural heart and vascular products that support interventional care and can influence how therapies are deployed in real-world practice.

Abbott’s established pharmaceuticals segment focuses on branded generics and select specialty products in many emerging markets, with a portfolio across multiple therapy areas. This business complements the company’s broader footprint as a supplier to healthcare systems, rather than positioning Abbott as an R&D-driven originator pharma company.

