Monday 6 April 2026

One To Watch

ABK Biomedical

A clinical-stage medical device company developing imageable embolic radiotherapy microspheres for treating hypervascular tumors, particularly hepatocellular carcinoma.

Company Overview

A clinical-stage medical device company developing imageable embolic radiotherapy microspheres for treating hypervascular tumors, particularly hepatocellular carcinoma. ABK Biomedical's proprietary platform combines X-ray visible glass microspheres with Yttrium-90 radioembolization to create targeted cancer therapies. The company focuses on developing advanced embolic devices that can be precisely visualized during interventional oncology procedures.


Headquarters and Global Presence

ABK Biomedical is headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. The company operates primarily in North America with clinical trials and partnerships extending internationally, including collaborations in New Zealand and the United States.


Founding and History

Founded in 2012 at Dalhousie University by interventional radiologist Dr. Robert Abraham and materials scientists Dr. Daniel Boyd and Dr. Sharon Kehoe. The company has raised $140 million in funding through Series D financing, with investors including Varian Medical Systems, Sante Ventures, and F-Prime Capital.


Therapy Areas and Focus

ABK Biomedical focuses on interventional oncology, specifically targeting hepatocellular carcinoma and other hypervascular tumors through radioembolization therapy. The company's approach centers on liver cancer treatment, where selective internal radiation therapy can deliver targeted radiation directly to tumor sites. Their strategy emphasizes benign and malignant hypervascular conditions that benefit from precision embolic intervention.


Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company's core technology platform is based on proprietary X-ray visible glass microspheres that can be loaded with Yttrium-90, a beta-emitting radioisotope. These microspheres enable real-time visualization during interventional procedures, allowing physicians to precisely control delivery and monitor distribution. The platform represents a combination of materials science and interventional radiology designed to improve the precision and safety of radioembolization procedures.


Key Pipeline and Programs

ABK Biomedical's lead program is Eye90 microspheres, currently in pivotal Phase III clinical development for hepatocellular carcinoma following FDA IDE approval. The Route90 clinical trial is fully enrolled and represents the company's primary regulatory pathway. Eye90 microspheres are considered investigational and are not yet FDA-approved for commercial use.


Key Personnel

Michael Mangano serves as President and Chief Executive Officer. The leadership team includes Brandi Woods as Senior Director of Regulatory Affairs and Lucy Bataneant as Global Head of Medical Affairs.


Strategic Partnerships

ABK Biomedical has established a long-term strategic partnership with the University of Missouri Research Reactor (MURR) to serve as the primary irradiation partner for Eye90 microsphere production. This seven-year collaboration supports the scaling of Yttrium-90 radioisotope production necessary for commercial manufacturing. The partnership is critical for advancing the Route90 clinical trial and future commercial supply.


FAQ Section

ABK Biomedical must successfully complete its pivotal Route90 trial for Eye90 microspheres in hepatocellular carcinoma and secure FDA approval in a competitive radioembolization market. The company's success depends on demonstrating superior clinical outcomes and establishing robust manufacturing scale through its MURR partnership.

Radioembolization allows selective delivery of high-dose radiation directly to liver tumors while sparing healthy tissue, particularly valuable in hepatocellular carcinoma where surgical options may be limited. Yttrium-90's beta radiation provides localized tumor destruction with minimal systemic exposure, making it an important treatment option for inoperable liver cancers.

ABK's Eye90 microspheres feature X-ray visibility that enables real-time visualization during delivery procedures, potentially improving precision and safety compared to existing radioembolization products. This imaging capability allows interventional radiologists to better control microsphere distribution and monitor treatment delivery in real-time.

Eye90 represents ABK's lead commercial opportunity and the validation of its imageable microsphere platform technology in a significant oncology market. Success with Eye90 in hepatocellular carcinoma could establish the company's platform for expansion into other hypervascular tumor indications and justify its substantial clinical investment.

ABK Biomedical focuses primarily on interventional oncology, with hepatocellular carcinoma as the lead indication for its Eye90 microspheres program. The company's platform technology targets hypervascular tumors more broadly, potentially extending to other liver cancers and vascular malformations that benefit from selective embolization therapy.

ABK Biomedical is in late-stage clinical development, with its lead Eye90 microspheres program in a fully enrolled pivotal Phase III trial (Route90) for hepatocellular carcinoma. The company has moved beyond proof-of-concept and is focused on generating the clinical data necessary for FDA approval and commercialization.

Key near-term catalysts and risks include:

  • Route90 pivotal trial results and timeline for FDA submission
  • Manufacturing scale-up capabilities through the MURR partnership
  • Competitive positioning against established radioembolization products
  • Regulatory approval pathway and commercial launch preparations
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Latest ABK Biomedical News

ABK Biomedical taps MURR to scale Eye90 liver cancer therapy
1 April 2026
More ABK Biomedical news >


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