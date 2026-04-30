Company Overview

A South Korean clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering bispecific antibody platforms for immuno-oncology and neurodegenerative diseases, with major licensing agreements spanning GSK, Eli Lilly, and Sanofi. ABL Bio has built its identity around the Grabody platform family, engineering bispecific antibodies that address some of medicine's most treatment-resistant conditions. The company's dual focus on cancer immunotherapy and neurodegeneration sets it apart from single-indication biotechs of comparable size.





Headquarters and Global Presence

ABL Bio is headquartered in Daejeon, South Korea, with additional operations supporting its expanding international partnership network. The company maintains active research and clinical collaborations across the US, Europe, and China through alliances with global pharmaceutical majors.





Founding and History

ABL Bio was founded in February 2016 by Dr. Sang Hoon Lee, who envisioned a company built on bispecific antibody innovation as the cornerstone of next-generation therapeutics. The company listed on the Korea Stock Exchange and has since advanced four bispecific programs into clinical or late preclinical development. Key inflection points include a landmark $2.6 billion multi-program collaboration with Eli Lilly announced in November 2025, a worldwide licensing deal with GSK in April 2025, and a global licensing agreement with Sanofi signed in 2024.





Therapy Areas and Focus

ABL Bio targets two disease domains with substantial unmet need: immuno-oncology and neurodegenerative diseases including Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. In oncology, the rationale centers on simultaneously engaging tumor antigens and immune checkpoints via bispecific constructs. In neurodegeneration, the core challenge is penetrating the blood-brain barrier (BBB) to deliver therapeutic antibodies to the central nervous system — a problem ABL Bio's Grabody-B platform is specifically designed to solve.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

ABL Bio's Grabody platform encompasses two principal technologies. Grabody-T is an immuno-oncology platform that generates bispecific antibodies capable of co-engaging tumor targets and T-cell activating receptors simultaneously, enhancing anti-tumor immune response. Grabody-B is a BBB-shuttle platform that enables systemic delivery of therapeutic antibodies into the brain by leveraging receptor-mediated transcytosis, addressing the most fundamental obstacle in CNS drug development. Together, these platforms underpin every major partnership the company has secured to date.





Key Pipeline and Programs

ABL001 (navicixizumab) is a bispecific antibody co-targeting DLL4 and VEGF-A, developed for solid tumors including ovarian and colorectal cancer. The asset entered a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck (MSD) in October 2024 to evaluate it in combination with pembrolizumab, reflecting its relevance in combination immunotherapy settings.

ABL103 is an immuno-oncology bispecific built on the Grabody-T platform, targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB to drive T-cell co-stimulation in the tumor microenvironment. It represents ABL Bio's effort to improve on the safety profile of pure 4-1BB agonists by anchoring activation to PD-L1-expressing tumor tissue.

On the CNS side, ABL Bio's Grabody-B-enabled alpha-synuclein bispecific — licensed to Sanofi in a deal that sent ABL Bio's shares up nearly 30% in June 2024 — targets pathological protein aggregates implicated in Parkinson's disease. The broader Grabody-B platform is also the basis of the GSK worldwide licensing agreement announced in April 2025 and the $2.6 billion Eli Lilly multi-program collaboration signed in November 2025.





Recent Developments

In November 2025, ABL Bio entered a multi-program license and collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly valued at up to $2.6 billion, centered on the Grabody platform for bispecific antibody therapeutics. This followed a worldwide licensing agreement with GSK in April 2025 granting GSK rights to develop neurodegenerative disease medicines using the Grabody-B BBB-shuttle technology. Earlier, in June 2024, Sanofi licensed a preclinical Parkinson's disease candidate utilizing Grabody-B, and ABL Bio signed a clinical collaboration and supply agreement with Merck in October 2024 for combination trials involving ABL001.





Key Personnel

Sang Hoon Lee serves as Chief Executive Officer and founder. He established ABL Bio in 2016 with a focus on bispecific antibody innovation and has driven the strategic partnerships with GSK, Eli Lilly, and Sanofi that now define the company's global profile. Additional leadership includes professionals with deep backgrounds in antibody biology, clinical development, and corporate partnerships, consistent with ABL Bio's research-led positioning.





Strategic Partnerships

ABL Bio's partnership portfolio is among the most active of any Korean biotech its size. The Eli Lilly deal, worth up to $2.6 billion across multiple programs, is the largest and most recent. GSK holds a worldwide license to Grabody-B for neurodegenerative disease applications, while Sanofi licensed a specific Parkinson's candidate from the same platform. ABL Bio also collaborates with WuXi Biologics on bispecific antibody manufacturing and has a prior licensing relationship with TRIGR Therapeutics covering oncology pipeline rights.





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