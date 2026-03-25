Company Overview

Its core proposition is to simplify protein and viral-vector measurement workflows used in biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing through its Amperia benchtop platform and associated assay kits, sensors, and consumables. The company is best understood as an enabling-tools business serving biotech, pharma, and advanced-therapy developers, not as a drug developer.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Abselion is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, and in March 2026 established a US subsidiary in Cambridge, Massachusetts, at The Engine. Its public materials frame this as a step to support closer engagement with North American academic, biotech, and pharma customers as international adoption of the Amperia platform grows. The company does not present itself as having a broad multi-country operating network beyond those UK and US bases.





Founding and History

Abselion was founded as a spin-out from the University of Cambridge and operates legally as HexagonFab Ltd, trading as Abselion. The business first raised £1.9 million in seed funding in 2021 to launch its protein-analysis platform, then raised £6.6 million in Series A financing in December 2024 to bring Amperia to market. Since then, the company has shifted from early platform building into commercial rollout, assay-menu expansion, and international presence-building.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Abselion does not operate by therapy area in the normal biotech sense. Its focus is on analytical workflows that support antibody development, viral-vector work, and broader biomolecule characterisation across life-science research and therapeutic development. In practice, that means the company sits closest to bioprocessing, biologics R&D, and cell and gene therapy support rather than any single disease vertical.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s core platform is Amperia, an automated benchtop system built around Redox Electrochemical Detection, or RED, technology. Abselion pairs the instrument with purpose-built assay kits and disposable sensors designed to generate rapid protein and capsid quantification data without the complexity of traditional analytical systems. Its current menu includes antibody quantification using Protein A and Protein G, His-tag protein quantification, and AAV capsid quantification formats, with associated consumables and software-driven workflows.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Because Abselion is a tools company, its near-term pipeline is really a product-expansion roadmap rather than a drug pipeline. Amperia is the flagship platform. The most visible recent product additions were the Protein G Total Antibody Quantification Kit launched in September 2025 and the His-tagged Protein Quantification Kit and sensors launched in November 2025, broadening use cases across antibody and recombinant-protein workflows. The company also launched AAVX and AAV9 total capsid quantification kits in 2025, extending into viral-vector analytics, while the AAV sensor lineup was still described as coming soon on the site pages that were crawled.





Key Personnel

Ruizhi Wang is founder and chief executive officer. The current senior operating team shown on the company site includes Paolo Romele as SVP of Technology, Kim Orton-Smith as SVP of Commercial, and Jean-Paul Delport as Head of Engineering. At board level, Dale Gordon was appointed chair in March 2026, succeeding Simon Douglas, while Anne Jones, Oliver Hardick, Luke Rajah, and Chris Major are also listed as directors.





Strategic Partnerships

Abselion’s strategic relationships are oriented around commercialisation, assay development, and financing rather than drug-development alliances. It has highlighted a collaboration with GenScript around the His-tag quantification launch and uses Thermo Fisher Scientific CaptureSelect affinity reagents in its AAV quantification kits. On the capital side, the company says it is backed by private investment including M Ventures, with BGF also clearly represented on the board; older financing materials also name BioProcess360 Partners and Untitled Ventures in the 2024 Series A syndicate. It is additionally supported by innovation programmes such as Innovate UK and the National Research Council of Canada, including a 2024 consortium project around viral-vector manufacturing.





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