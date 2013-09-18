Sunday 24 November 2024

Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ACAD) is a leading pharmaceutical company with a focus on bringing life-changing therapies to patients suffering from CNS diseases.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company has developed and commercialized the first and only approved therapies for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis and for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Acadia's clinical-stage development efforts are focused on treating the negative symptoms of schizophrenia, Prader-Willi syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders.

Acadia Pharma sells priority review voucher for $150 million
6 November 2024
Acadia replaces outgoing CEO with BMS exec
28 September 2024
Acadia names former Amgen exec as new head of R&D
6 April 2024
Phase III schizophrenia flop strips a fifth from Acadia stock
12 March 2024
