Company Overview

A US-focused biosimilars commercialization platform and subsidiary of Accord Healthcare, bringing complex biologic medicines across immunology and oncology to American patients at reduced cost. Accord BioPharma serves as the dedicated US biosimilars arm of Accord Healthcare, itself a wholly owned subsidiary of Intas Pharmaceuticals, one of India's largest pharmaceutical groups. The company's mandate is to develop, register, and market high-quality biosimilar medicines targeting some of the highest-spending biologics in the US market. Its portfolio spans autoimmune disease, inflammatory conditions, and oncology-supportive care.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Accord BioPharma is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, operating as part of Accord Healthcare's broader North American infrastructure. The parent organization, Accord Healthcare, maintains a global commercial presence across more than 80 countries, with manufacturing and R&D resources anchored through Intas Pharmaceuticals in Ahmedabad, India.





Founding and History

Accord BioPharma was established to channel the biosimilar development capabilities of Intas Pharmaceuticals into the US regulatory and commercial environment, one of the world's most complex biosimilar markets. Intas itself was founded in 1976 and has steadily built one of the more substantial biosimilar pipelines among India-based pharmaceutical groups. Accord Healthcare emerged as the international commercial vehicle for this portfolio, with the BioPharma entity sharpening the US strategic focus. The company has pursued FDA approval pathways for multiple reference biologics, including interchangeability designations that allow pharmacist-level substitution without prescriber intervention.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Accord BioPharma concentrates its portfolio on two broad therapeutic domains: immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and inflammatory bowel disease; and oncology, targeting solid tumors where monoclonal antibody biologics have become standard of care. These disease areas represent some of the highest per-patient biologic spend in the US healthcare system, and biosimilar penetration in immunology in particular has historically lagged other markets due to payer and prescriber inertia. Achieving interchangeability status is a deliberate strategy to overcome that friction by enabling automatic substitution at the pharmacy counter.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company's technical foundation rests on Intas Pharmaceuticals' biologics manufacturing infrastructure, which encompasses mammalian cell culture production, purification, and analytical characterization capabilities developed over more than two decades. Accord BioPharma's regulatory strategy prioritizes FDA's interchangeability pathway, which requires demonstration of switching equivalence — evidence that alternating between a biosimilar and its reference product produces no greater risk than remaining on the reference product. This designation is commercially significant: interchangeable biosimilars can be substituted by pharmacists in most US states without physician sign-off, materially broadening market access. The approach reflects a longer-term commercial logic rather than a purely scientific platform play.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Golimumab biosimilar is among Accord BioPharma's most consequential regulatory achievements to date. In May 2026, the FDA approved the first interchangeable biosimilars to Simponi and Simponi Aria — Johnson and Johnson's subcutaneous and intravenous golimumab formulations — with Accord among the companies receiving this designation. Golimumab is a fully human anti-TNF monoclonal antibody approved for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and ulcerative colitis, representing a multi-billion dollar reference market. On the oncology side, Accord's portfolio includes biosimilars referencing bevacizumab (anti-VEGF, colorectal and lung cancer) and trastuzumab (anti-HER2, breast and gastric cancer), both of which are foundational agents in solid tumor treatment. A rituximab biosimilar, referencing the anti-CD20 antibody used in non-Hodgkin lymphoma and rheumatoid arthritis, rounds out the core portfolio. Each asset has been developed through the FDA's 351(k) abbreviated biologics pathway, with the interchangeability applications representing the highest regulatory bar in US biosimilar development.





Recent Developments

The most material recent milestone is the FDA's May 2026 approval of the first interchangeable biosimilars to Simponi and Simponi Aria, a designation that positions Accord BioPharma's golimumab biosimilar for automatic pharmacy substitution across the majority of US states. Interchangeability is a competitively scarce designation in the TNF inhibitor class and is expected to support faster formulary adoption by pharmacy benefit managers and payers. This approval follows a broader industry trend of escalating biosimilar competition in immunology, a therapeutic area where reference product revenues have historically been resilient to biosimilar erosion compared with oncology.





Key Personnel

Accord BioPharma operates under the executive leadership structure of its parent, Accord Healthcare North America. Binish Chudgar serves as Vice Chairman of Intas Pharmaceuticals and has been the principal architect of the group's international biosimilar strategy, including the US commercialization push through Accord BioPharma. Accord Healthcare's North American operations are led by a regional executive team with backgrounds in US biologics commercialization, market access, and FDA regulatory affairs, reflecting the specialized demands of the interchangeability approval pathway and payer negotiation environment.





Strategic Partnerships

Accord BioPharma leverages the vertically integrated capabilities of Intas Pharmaceuticals for development and manufacturing, reducing reliance on third-party contract organizations for its core pipeline. Commercial partnerships with US specialty distributors and pharmacy benefit managers are central to its market access strategy, particularly for interchangeable products where formulary placement determines volume uptake. The company has not announced major co-development or licensing partnerships with large US pharma players, preferring an independent commercialization model consistent with Accord Healthcare's approach in European markets.





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