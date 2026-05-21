Company Overview

A clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a focused portfolio of kinase inhibitors — anchored by RIPK2 inhibitor AC-101 — for immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases including ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and graft-versus-host disease. Operating as Accropeutics, the company advances compounds from lead optimization through clinical development with particular depth in RIPK-family kinase inhibition. Three distinct programs span Phase Ib to Phase II, each targeting well-validated but selectively addressed immunological pathways.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Accro Bioscience is headquartered in Suzhou, China, under its legal entity Accro Bioscience (Suzhou) Limited. The company has established a multinational clinical footprint, having cleared FDA review for a multi-regional clinical trial (MRCT) of its lead asset AC-101, extending its reach into the United States alongside ongoing China-based studies.





Founding and History

Accro Bioscience was founded on December 21, 2017, by Xiaohu (Jason) Zhang and Sudan He, both bringing deep expertise in kinase biology and drug discovery. The company has grown through successive financing rounds, culminating in a $50 million Series C closed in May 2026 led by OrbiMed. That round follows earlier backing from Shenzhen Capital Group and Oriza Holdings, underscoring sustained institutional confidence in the RIPK inhibitor thesis.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Accro's programs are concentrated in immune-mediated inflammatory diseases where current standard-of-care biologics carry tolerability limitations or leave meaningful unmet need. Ulcerative colitis is the primary commercial target, with additional programs in plaque psoriasis, non-infectious uveitis, and acute graft-versus-host disease. The company's rationale centers on oral small-molecule kinase inhibitors that modulate innate immune signaling at upstream nodes, offering a differentiated mechanistic profile relative to cytokine-targeted biologics.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company's core platform is oral small-molecule inhibition of kinases in the RIPK family, which play central roles in innate immune activation and inflammatory cell death pathways. AC-101 targets RIPK2, a kinase downstream of NOD1/NOD2 receptors implicated in intestinal inflammation, while AC-003 targets RIPK1, a broader regulator of necroptosis and inflammatory signaling. Complementing the RIPK franchise, AC-201 employs pseudokinase-domain inhibition of TYK2/JAK1, a mechanism designed to achieve selectivity by targeting the regulatory rather than catalytic domain of these kinases, mirroring the pharmacological logic behind approved allosteric TYK2 inhibitors.





Key Pipeline and Programs

AC-101 is Accro's lead asset, an oral RIPK2 inhibitor in development for ulcerative colitis and inflammatory bowel disease. The compound is currently in a Phase Ib study in China, with the first patient dosed, and holds FDA clearance for a Phase II multi-regional clinical trial. Series C proceeds are specifically earmarked to fund the Phase IIb development program, making upcoming enrollment and interim data from the MRCT the company's most closely watched near-term milestones.

AC-201, also designated FXS5626, is a TYK2/JAK1 pseudokinase-domain inhibitor in Phase II for plaque psoriasis and non-infectious uveitis. The pseudokinase-domain mechanism targets the regulatory domain rather than the ATP-binding catalytic site, a strategy intended to improve selectivity and potentially the tolerability profile relative to first-generation JAK inhibitors.

AC-003 is a RIPK1 inhibitor that has completed Phase I trials in both China and the United States and is now in a Phase Ib study evaluating its activity in acute graft-versus-host disease in China. Having cleared Phase I safety assessment across two geographies, AC-003 represents the most advanced tolerability dataset in Accro's portfolio and provides the RIPK franchise with a second distinct clinical-stage asset.





Recent Developments

In May 2026, Accro closed a $50 million Series C financing led by OrbiMed, with participation from TCG Crossover, LAV, and Cenova Capital alongside existing investors Shenzhen Capital Group and Oriza Holdings. The round directly funds the Phase IIb program for AC-101 in ulcerative colitis, the company's most capital-intensive near-term commitment. First patient dosing in the Phase Ib study of AC-101 was also recently completed, marking a key clinical execution milestone ahead of the broader MRCT.





Key Personnel

Xiaohu (Jason) Zhang, Ph.D., serves as Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, bringing drug discovery expertise that underpins the company's kinase inhibitor design strategy. Sudan He, Ph.D., is Co-founder and Chief Scientific Advisor, providing scientific leadership across the RIPK and TYK2 programs. Ki Rito serves as Chief Medical Officer, overseeing clinical development across the three pipeline assets, while Dr. Henri Nico Doods, former Senior Vice President at Boehringer Ingelheim with 30 years of pharma R&D experience, serves as Chief Strategy Advisor.





Strategic Partnerships

Accro has attracted a syndicate of internationally recognized life sciences investors including OrbiMed and TCG Crossover, both with deep cross-border biotechnology track records, alongside China-focused funds LAV, Cenova Capital, Shenzhen Capital Group, and Oriza Holdings. The FDA-cleared MRCT for AC-101 signals a strategy of building dual-geography clinical datasets to support potential global licensing or partnership discussions as the program advances toward Phase IIb readouts.





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