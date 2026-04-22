Achieve Life Science

Company Overview

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cytisinicline, a plant-derived partial nicotinic receptor agonist, as a next-generation treatment for nicotine addiction and smoking cessation. Achieve Life Sciences holds exclusive global rights to cytisinicline and is advancing it through late-stage clinical development toward FDA approval. The company's singular focus on nicotine dependence positions it within a large, commercially underserved therapeutic category where existing options show modest long-term quit rates.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Achieve Life Sciences is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The company conducts clinical operations across North American trial sites and has pursued regulatory interactions primarily with the FDA as its lead market authority.





Founding and History

Achieve Life Sciences was founded to advance cytisinicline, a compound with decades of use in Eastern Europe as a smoking cessation aid, into the regulated Western pharmaceutical market. The company emerged from a reverse merger with OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals, announced in June 2024, which provided a public listing vehicle and additional financing runway. In April 2026, the company announced new leadership and a fresh financing round, signaling a strategic reset ahead of anticipated regulatory milestones.





Therapy Areas and Focus

The company is entirely focused on nicotine addiction, specifically cigarette smoking cessation in adult smokers. Smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death globally, yet approved pharmacotherapies — varenicline and bupropion — leave the majority of patients unable to achieve sustained abstinence. Achieve targets this gap with a compound that has a differentiated mechanism and a decades-long real-world safety record in Eastern European markets.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Cytisinicline is a naturally occurring alkaloid extracted from the seeds of Cytisus laborinum L. (golden rain tree) and acts as a partial agonist at the α4β2 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor — the same receptor targeted by varenicline. Its partial agonism reduces cravings and withdrawal symptoms while blunting the reinforcing effect of nicotine. Because cytisinicline has been used clinically in Central and Eastern Europe for over 50 years, its human safety profile is extensively characterized, potentially de-risking late-stage development.





Key Pipeline and Programs

**Cytisinicline — Smoking Cessation (Phase III):** Cytisinicline is the company's sole and lead asset, evaluated in two pivotal Phase III trials — ORCA-2 and ORCA-3. ORCA-2 assessed cytisinicline at 3 mg three times daily over a 12-week treatment course, with continuous abstinence rates as the primary endpoint. Results from the ORCA program demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in quit rates versus placebo across multiple treatment durations. The company has engaged the FDA in discussions regarding a potential New Drug Application (NDA) submission pathway, with the ORCA data package forming the evidentiary foundation. A 25-day short-course formulation has also been explored to broaden patient access and prescriber flexibility, potentially differentiating cytisinicline from the standard 12-week varenicline regimen.





Recent Developments

The reverse merger between Achieve Life Sciences and OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals was announced in June 2024, with OncoGenex shares surging more than 50% in pre-market trading on the news. The deal provided Achieve with public company status and capital to advance its NDA preparations. In April 2026, the company announced new leadership appointments and a financing transaction, suggesting a recapitalization effort timed to support regulatory and commercial activities ahead of a potential NDA filing.





Key Personnel

Following the April 2026 leadership transition, new executive appointments were made to steer the company through its NDA filing phase and beyond; specific names were not disclosed in available announcements at time of publication. Previously, John Bencich served as Chief Financial Officer and Anthony Clarke as Executive Chairman, providing oversight of the reverse merger process. The board refresh reflects the company's shift from late-stage clinical execution toward regulatory and pre-commercial planning.





Strategic Partnerships

Achieve Life Sciences holds exclusive worldwide rights to cytisinicline, having licensed the compound for development in regulated Western markets. The reverse merger with OncoGenex, completed in 2024, effectively served as a financing and public listing mechanism rather than a traditional commercial partnership. No major big-pharma co-development or commercialization partnerships have been publicly disclosed to date, leaving the company pursuing an independent NDA pathway.





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