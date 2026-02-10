Achieve Life Sciences

A late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on nicotine dependence, with a single lead asset, cytisinicline, being developed for smoking cessation. The company’s near-term value driver is U.S. regulatory review of its cytisinicline NDA.

Headquarters and Global Presence

Achieve operates from the Pacific Northwest of the United States, with activities centered on U.S. clinical development, regulatory engagement and commercialization planning.

Founding and History

Achieve was established to advance cytisinicline, a plant-derived nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist, as a regulated prescription therapy for smoking cessation. The company is publicly listed on Nasdaq and has progressively narrowed its focus to regulatory approval and launch preparation for cytisinicline following completion of multiple late-stage clinical trials.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Achieve’s work is concentrated exclusively on nicotine dependence, with primary emphasis on adult smoking cessation. The company has also referenced broader relevance to nicotine addiction beyond combustible cigarettes, including electronic nicotine delivery systems, although regulatory development is currently centered on smoking cessation.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Achieve is a small-molecule pharmaceutical developer. Cytisinicline is administered orally and is designed to reduce nicotine withdrawal symptoms and cravings by partially activating nicotinic acetylcholine receptors while limiting reinforcing effects from nicotine exposure.

Clinical Pipeline

Achieve’s pipeline consists of a single late-stage program:

Cytisinicline, an oral small-molecule therapy for smoking cessation, supported by two Phase III clinical trials evaluating different treatment durations and follow-up periods

Strategic Positioning

Achieve’s development strategy is asset-focused rather than platform-driven. Commercial planning has been oriented toward positioning cytisinicline as a prescription alternative within the smoking cessation market, contingent on regulatory approval.





