Tuesday 10 February 2026

One To Watch

Achieve Life Sciences

A late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on nicotine dependence, with a single lead asset, cytisinicline, being developed for smoking cessation. The company’s near-term value driver is U.S. regulatory review of its cytisinicline NDA.

Headquarters and Global Presence

Achieve operates from the Pacific Northwest of the United States, with activities centered on U.S. clinical development, regulatory engagement and commercialization planning.

Founding and History

Achieve was established to advance cytisinicline, a plant-derived nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist, as a regulated prescription therapy for smoking cessation. The company is publicly listed on Nasdaq and has progressively narrowed its focus to regulatory approval and launch preparation for cytisinicline following completion of multiple late-stage clinical trials.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Achieve’s work is concentrated exclusively on nicotine dependence, with primary emphasis on adult smoking cessation. The company has also referenced broader relevance to nicotine addiction beyond combustible cigarettes, including electronic nicotine delivery systems, although regulatory development is currently centered on smoking cessation.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Achieve is a small-molecule pharmaceutical developer. Cytisinicline is administered orally and is designed to reduce nicotine withdrawal symptoms and cravings by partially activating nicotinic acetylcholine receptors while limiting reinforcing effects from nicotine exposure.

Clinical Pipeline

Achieve’s pipeline consists of a single late-stage program:

  • Cytisinicline, an oral small-molecule therapy for smoking cessation, supported by two Phase III clinical trials evaluating different treatment durations and follow-up periods

Strategic Positioning

Achieve’s development strategy is asset-focused rather than platform-driven. Commercial planning has been oriented toward positioning cytisinicline as a prescription alternative within the smoking cessation market, contingent on regulatory approval.


FAQ Section

Achieve is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on nicotine dependence. Its core development effort is cytisinicline, an oral nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist designed to reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms associated with smoking cessation.

Unlike companies developing multiple drug modalities, Achieve operates with a single-asset strategy aimed at progressing cytisinicline through FDA approval and potential commercialization.

Achieve focuses on nicotine dependence, with primary emphasis on adult smoking cessation. Its work is positioned within addiction medicine and behavioral health-adjacent pharmacotherapy.

The company has also referenced potential applicability in vaping cessation and other nicotine-use settings, although its primary regulatory and clinical development focus remains adult cigarette smoking cessation.

Achieve’s pipeline is centered on cytisinicline, supported by Phase III ORCA trial data. The NDA submission is based primarily on:

  • ORCA-2: Phase III trial evaluating cytisinicline as a smoking cessation aid
  • ORCA-3: Phase III confirmatory trial supporting efficacy and safety

The clinical program has evaluated both shorter and longer treatment courses, with abstinence and relapse-prevention follow-up periods extending out to 24 weeks.Key disclosed programs include:

  • GB-0895 (anti-TSLP monoclonal antibody): Phase III for severe asthma; Phase I in COPD
    Other disclosed assets are earlier-stage and include:
  • GB-4362: a monoclonal antibody designed to bind free MMAE (positioned to reduce systemic exposure to payload released from MMAE-based ADCs)
  • GB-5267: an IL-18–armored CAR T targeting MUC16 for metastatic ovarian cancer (preclinical; IND “study may proceed” noted in December 2025)

Key recent developments include:

  • September 2025: FDA acceptance of Achieve’s NDA for cytisinicline for smoking cessation in adults, with a PDUFA date set for June 20, 2026
  • April 2025: publication of Phase III ORCA-3 results in JAMA Internal Medicine
  • January 2026: confirmation of leadership updates supporting late-stage regulatory and commercialization execution, including the promotion of Mark Rubinstein to Chief Medical Officer

Achieve has reported that cytisinicline demonstrated statistically significant smoking abstinence outcomes versus placebo in Phase III studies. Reported results have included improvements in continuous abstinence measures and reductions in craving.

The company has also emphasized that cytisinicline was generally well tolerated across Phase III testing, which is a key consideration in smoking cessation therapy where adherence and discontinuation rates can affect real-world outcomes.

Achieve’s main near-term milestone is the FDA decision on cytisinicline under the PDUFA target action date of June 20, 2026. Additional milestones include:

  • completion of FDA review and labeling discussions
  • commercialization planning and potential launch readiness activities
  • any business development or partnership announcements linked to launch execution

The regulatory outcome will determine whether Achieve transitions into a fully commercial-stage company.

Cytisinicline is positioned as a non-nicotine oral pharmacotherapy, which may allow it to compete as an alternative to existing prescription options such as varenicline and bupropion, as well as nicotine replacement therapies.

Its potential market role will depend on FDA labeling, tolerability profile, prescribing behavior, and whether payers treat it as a preferred smoking cessation agent in public and private reimbursement frameworks.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Achieve Life Sciences News

Achieve adds vapers to smokers in targeting multi-billion dollar market
23 June 2025
Achieve nears first pharmacotherapy approval for smoking cessation in nearly 20 years
12 July 2023
More Achieve Life Sciences news >


Today's issue

VIG vow on women’s health
Pharmaceutical
VIG vow on women’s health
9 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Verrica announces launch of Ycanth in Japan by Torii
9 February 2026
Biotechnology
Priovant to take brepocitinib into Phase III CS trial
9 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
NervGen Pharma names Adam Rogers as CEO
9 February 2026
Biotechnology
Lilly adds to cell therapies with buy of Orna Therapeutics
9 February 2026
Biotechnology
SC Leqembi lands priority review in China
9 February 2026
Biotechnology
Strong clinical data for Breye’s lead oral asset danegaptide
9 February 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze