Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve operates from the Pacific Northwest of the United States, with activities centered on U.S. clinical development, regulatory engagement and commercialization planning.
Achieve was established to advance cytisinicline, a plant-derived nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist, as a regulated prescription therapy for smoking cessation. The company is publicly listed on Nasdaq and has progressively narrowed its focus to regulatory approval and launch preparation for cytisinicline following completion of multiple late-stage clinical trials.
Achieve’s work is concentrated exclusively on nicotine dependence, with primary emphasis on adult smoking cessation. The company has also referenced broader relevance to nicotine addiction beyond combustible cigarettes, including electronic nicotine delivery systems, although regulatory development is currently centered on smoking cessation.
Achieve is a small-molecule pharmaceutical developer. Cytisinicline is administered orally and is designed to reduce nicotine withdrawal symptoms and cravings by partially activating nicotinic acetylcholine receptors while limiting reinforcing effects from nicotine exposure.
Achieve’s pipeline consists of a single late-stage program:
Achieve’s development strategy is asset-focused rather than platform-driven. Commercial planning has been oriented toward positioning cytisinicline as a prescription alternative within the smoking cessation market, contingent on regulatory approval.
Achieve’s pipeline is centered on cytisinicline, supported by Phase III ORCA trial data. The NDA submission is based primarily on:
The clinical program has evaluated both shorter and longer treatment courses, with abstinence and relapse-prevention follow-up periods extending out to 24 weeks.Key disclosed programs include:
Key recent developments include:
Achieve has reported that cytisinicline demonstrated statistically significant smoking abstinence outcomes versus placebo in Phase III studies. Reported results have included improvements in continuous abstinence measures and reductions in craving.
The company has also emphasized that cytisinicline was generally well tolerated across Phase III testing, which is a key consideration in smoking cessation therapy where adherence and discontinuation rates can affect real-world outcomes.
Achieve’s main near-term milestone is the FDA decision on cytisinicline under the PDUFA target action date of June 20, 2026. Additional milestones include:
The regulatory outcome will determine whether Achieve transitions into a fully commercial-stage company.
Cytisinicline is positioned as a non-nicotine oral pharmacotherapy, which may allow it to compete as an alternative to existing prescription options such as varenicline and bupropion, as well as nicotine replacement therapies.
Its potential market role will depend on FDA labeling, tolerability profile, prescribing behavior, and whether payers treat it as a preferred smoking cessation agent in public and private reimbursement frameworks.
