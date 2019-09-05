Sunday 24 November 2024

Achilles Therapeutics

A UK-based developer of personalized T-cell therapies targeting neoantigens: protein markers unique to each individual that are present on the surface of a cancer cell and can be detected by the immune system.

In September 2019, the company closed a £100 million ($120.6 million) Series B financing led by incoming US investor RA Capital Management, corner-stoned by founding investor Syncona and joined by important new investors including Forbion, Invus, Perceptive Advisors and Redmile Group.

Proceeds from this financing, which was over-subscribed, will deliver two human proof-of-concept studies in non-small cell lung cancer and melanoma.

Latest Achilles Therapeutics News

Achilles Thera shifts focus to new cancer treatment avenues
20 September 2024
New project to boost advanced therapy manufacturing in the UK
22 July 2022
How can the cell & gene therapy sector thrive in the UK?
2 May 2022
Achilles Therapeutics names ex-GSK exec at CBO
21 October 2019
