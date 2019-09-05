Achilles Therapeutics

A UK-based developer of personalized T-cell therapies targeting neoantigens: protein markers unique to each individual that are present on the surface of a cancer cell and can be detected by the immune system.

In September 2019, the company closed a £100 million ($120.6 million) Series B financing led by incoming US investor RA Capital Management, corner-stoned by founding investor Syncona and joined by important new investors including Forbion, Invus, Perceptive Advisors and Redmile Group.

Proceeds from this financing, which was over-subscribed, will deliver two human proof-of-concept studies in non-small cell lung cancer and melanoma.