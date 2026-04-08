A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates and immune checkpoint inhibitors for cancer treatment. Adagene focuses on precision oncology through its proprietary SAFEbody and NEObody platforms, which are designed to improve the therapeutic window and reduce toxicity of cancer immunotherapies. The company's approach combines novel antibody engineering with targeted drug delivery to address limitations of current cancer treatments.
Adagene is headquartered in Suzhou, China, with operations spanning the Asia-Pacific region. The company has established a presence in multiple markets including China, the United States, and other international territories for clinical development and potential commercialization of its pipeline assets.
Adagene was founded in 2011 and completed its initial public offering on NASDAQ in February 2021. The company was established with a focus on developing differentiated antibody-based therapeutics for oncology, building proprietary platforms that have since advanced multiple programmes into clinical development.
Adagene concentrates exclusively on oncology, with particular emphasis on immuno-oncology and targeted cancer therapies. The company's strategy focuses on addressing solid tumours through both immune checkpoint modulation and antibody-drug conjugate approaches. This dual approach allows Adagene to target multiple mechanisms of cancer progression and resistance.
The company operates two main proprietary platforms: SAFEbody for developing conditionally activated antibodies that reduce systemic toxicity, and NEObody for creating antibody-drug conjugates with improved therapeutic windows. These platforms are designed to overcome key limitations of conventional antibody therapeutics by enhancing tumour selectivity and reducing off-target effects in healthy tissues.
Adagene's lead programme ADG116 is a CTLA-4 inhibitor utilizing the SAFEbody platform, currently in Phase I clinical trials for solid tumours. The company's ADG126, an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-drug conjugate, represents a novel approach combining checkpoint inhibition with targeted cytotoxic delivery. Additional programmes include ADG106, a PD-L1 inhibitor, also advancing through early-stage clinical development across multiple solid tumour indications.
The company is led by CEO Peter Luo, who brings extensive experience in biopharmaceutical development and commercialization. The leadership team includes seasoned executives with backgrounds in oncology drug development and antibody therapeutics.
Adagene has established collaborative relationships for clinical development and potential commercialization across multiple regions. The company maintains partnerships for manufacturing and clinical operations to support its global development strategy, though it retains significant control over its core platform technologies and lead programmes.
Adagene must demonstrate that its SAFEbody and NEObody platforms can deliver meaningfully improved safety and efficacy compared to existing checkpoint inhibitors and ADCs in an increasingly competitive oncology market. The company needs to show clinical differentiation for its conditionally activated antibodies while advancing multiple programmes through expensive late-stage trials.
Conditionally activated antibodies like those developed through Adagene's SAFEbody platform remain inactive in healthy tissues but become active in the tumour microenvironment. This approach could potentially reduce the severe immune-related adverse events associated with checkpoint inhibitors while maintaining or enhancing anti-tumour efficacy.
Adagene's SAFEbody platform creates antibodies that are designed to be selectively activated in the tumour microenvironment rather than systemically active throughout the body. This conditional activation mechanism aims to preserve therapeutic benefit while reducing the autoimmune toxicities that limit dosing and patient tolerability with current checkpoint inhibitors.
ADG116 serves as the lead validation programme for Adagene's SAFEbody platform, targeting CTLA-4 with conditional activation technology. Success with ADG116 would demonstrate the clinical viability of the platform approach and potentially differentiate Adagene's CTLA-4 inhibitor from existing agents like ipilimumab, which face significant toxicity limitations.
Adagene focuses exclusively on oncology, specifically solid tumours, through two main approaches: immune checkpoint inhibition and antibody-drug conjugates. The company's programmes target established pathways like PD-L1 and CTLA-4 but aim to improve upon existing therapies through enhanced safety profiles and tumour selectivity.
Adagene is in early clinical-stage development with multiple Phase I programmes advancing. The company has transitioned from a platform-building phase to clinical execution, with ADG116, ADG126, and ADG106 all in early-stage trials, positioning it to generate initial clinical proof-of-concept data across its core technology platforms.
Key near-term catalysts and risks include:
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