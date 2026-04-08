Company Overview

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates and immune checkpoint inhibitors for cancer treatment. Adagene focuses on precision oncology through its proprietary SAFEbody and NEObody platforms, which are designed to improve the therapeutic window and reduce toxicity of cancer immunotherapies. The company's approach combines novel antibody engineering with targeted drug delivery to address limitations of current cancer treatments.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Adagene is headquartered in Suzhou, China, with operations spanning the Asia-Pacific region. The company has established a presence in multiple markets including China, the United States, and other international territories for clinical development and potential commercialization of its pipeline assets.





Founding and History

Adagene was founded in 2011 and completed its initial public offering on NASDAQ in February 2021. The company was established with a focus on developing differentiated antibody-based therapeutics for oncology, building proprietary platforms that have since advanced multiple programmes into clinical development.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Adagene concentrates exclusively on oncology, with particular emphasis on immuno-oncology and targeted cancer therapies. The company's strategy focuses on addressing solid tumours through both immune checkpoint modulation and antibody-drug conjugate approaches. This dual approach allows Adagene to target multiple mechanisms of cancer progression and resistance.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company operates two main proprietary platforms: SAFEbody for developing conditionally activated antibodies that reduce systemic toxicity, and NEObody for creating antibody-drug conjugates with improved therapeutic windows. These platforms are designed to overcome key limitations of conventional antibody therapeutics by enhancing tumour selectivity and reducing off-target effects in healthy tissues.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Adagene's lead programme ADG116 is a CTLA-4 inhibitor utilizing the SAFEbody platform, currently in Phase I clinical trials for solid tumours. The company's ADG126, an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-drug conjugate, represents a novel approach combining checkpoint inhibition with targeted cytotoxic delivery. Additional programmes include ADG106, a PD-L1 inhibitor, also advancing through early-stage clinical development across multiple solid tumour indications.





Key Personnel

The company is led by CEO Peter Luo, who brings extensive experience in biopharmaceutical development and commercialization. The leadership team includes seasoned executives with backgrounds in oncology drug development and antibody therapeutics.





Strategic Partnerships

Adagene has established collaborative relationships for clinical development and potential commercialization across multiple regions. The company maintains partnerships for manufacturing and clinical operations to support its global development strategy, though it retains significant control over its core platform technologies and lead programmes.





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