A Malta-headquartered B2B pharmaceutical company specializing in dossier development and out-licensing across 140-plus markets, with a rapidly expanding peptide portfolio anchored by first-wave semaglutide approvals in Brazil. Adalvo's model is deliberately asset-light on the commercial side: it develops regulatory dossiers and licenses them to regional partners rather than building its own sales infrastructure. The portfolio spans more than 120 differentiated medicines across specialty generics, value-added 505(b)(2) products, and a growing peptide franchise. Established in 2018, the company has completed over 700 transactions and logged approximately 60% CAGR EBITDA growth through to early 2024.
Adalvo is headquartered in Malta, with offices in more than 15 countries spanning Europe and Asia, including Switzerland, the UK, the Netherlands, Spain, India, and Turkey. Commercial partnerships cover more than 100 countries through a network of over 170 partners. The operational breadth is intrinsic to the model: Adalvo's value to any given partner is partly the dossier itself and partly the regulatory capability that underpins simultaneous filings across multiple geographies.
Adalvo was established in 2018, originally as an out-licensing function within Alvogen. CEO Anil Okay was recognized by the Global Generics and Biosimilar Awards in 2021 for turning that sideline function into a standalone, fast-growing business that challenged established market players. In the first quarter of 2024, Aztiq, a healthcare investor led by founder and chairman Robert Wessman, acquired full ownership of Adalvo from Innobic (Asia) Company Limited, the life science arm of PTT Public Company Limited. Metric Capital Partners, a pan-European private capital fund, co-invested alongside that transaction.
Adalvo's specialty generics portfolio of more than 90 small-molecule products concentrates on oncology, women's health, cardiovascular, and central nervous system indications. The value-added 505(b)(2) portfolio of more than 15 products leans heavily on CNS. The peptide franchise, now covering more than eight products, focuses on rare diseases and diabetes, with semaglutide and tirzepatide its most commercially significant bets. The GLP-1 space is the sharpest signal of strategic intent: Adalvo is building multi-market dossiers for the same assets simultaneously, aiming for Day-1 launch positioning wherever patent cliffs open.
Adalvo describes itself as the only B2B end-to-end platform covering R&D through manufacturing, market access, and global commercialization as a single business unit. On the peptide side, the capability to develop GLP-1 receptor agonists as injectable formulations, including multi-dose pre-filled pens, is the core technical execution. For small molecules, the 505(b)(2) pathway allows reformulation of approved drugs to generate improved delivery profiles, extending commercial relevance beyond straightforward generics. Across all three portfolio segments, the regulatory dossier is the product: Adalvo competes on submission speed and quality, not on sales force scale.
Semaglutide (Owozy) is the headline asset. Adalvo and Sandoz announced on July 29, 2026 that ANVISA had granted marketing authorization for type-2 diabetes, with Sandoz holding Brazilian commercial rights and a product launch expected in the second half of 2026 via a multi-dose disposable pre-filled pen. Brazil's GLP-1 market is valued at approximately $1.8 billion, and Adalvo is simultaneously building semaglutide dossiers across additional high-priority global markets.
The tirzepatide autoinjector program targets the USA. On July 1, 2026, the FDA accepted for review two ANDAs filed at NCE-1 in partnership with Amneal Pharmaceuticals, establishing first-filer positioning ahead of patent expiry.
On rare disease and oncology, generic tafamidis 61mg soft gel capsules (referencing Vyndamax) received both DCP approval and a positive CHMP opinion in July 2026, targeting Day-1 European launches. Ribociclib tablets produced positive bioequivalence results in July 2026, advancing toward regulatory submission in markets including the USA. Generic binimetinib tablets entered pivotal bioequivalence studies in April 2026.
July 2026 was the busiest public-announcement month in Adalvo's recent history. The ANVISA semaglutide authorization on July 29 landed alongside the tafamidis CHMP opinion (July 24) and positive ribociclib bioequivalence data (July 22). The FDA acceptance of two tirzepatide ANDAs at NCE-1 (July 1) extended the GLP-1 strategy into the US market. Earlier in the summer, first-to-market launches of generic macitentan in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania were completed via partner Norameda, and Rannveig Borg Sigurdardottir was appointed Chief Legal Officer in June 2026.
Anil Okay serves as Chief Executive Officer. He was awarded Leader of the Year 2021 by the Global Generics and Biosimilar Awards committee, recognized specifically for building Adalvo from an Alvogen out-licensing function into an independent, high-growth business. Rannveig Borg Sigurdardottir was appointed Chief Legal Officer in June 2026, based in Switzerland.
Sandoz is Adalvo's commercial partner for semaglutide (Owozy) in Brazil, holding the rights to commercialize the product there from the second half of 2026. Amneal Pharmaceuticals is the partner for the generic tirzepatide autoinjector ANDAs under FDA review. Adalvo has also expanded its partnership with Cipla, launching Vyfocis capsules in South Africa in May 2026, and signed two oncology distribution agreements with Blanver in Brazil. Norameda distributes generic macitentan across the Baltic states. Metric Capital Partners co-invested alongside Aztiq in the 2024 ownership transition.
Adalvo develops regulatory dossiers and out-licenses them to commercial partners rather than building its own market-facing sales infrastructure. The company operates across 140-plus markets with more than 170 commercial partners, generating revenue from licensing rather than distribution margin. This makes Adalvo's value proposition inherently scalable: the same dossier can be licensed across multiple geographies simultaneously, compounding the return on each regulatory investment.
The global semaglutide market was valued at $34.5 billion in 2025, and Brazil's GLP-1 market alone stands at approximately $1.8 billion. More than 16.5 million Brazilians have diabetes, with around one third undiagnosed, meaning demand materially outpaces current supply. Adalvo's strategy is to build dossiers for the same GLP-1 assets across multiple high-priority markets simultaneously, so that as patent exclusivities expire in each jurisdiction, it is positioned for Day-1 commercialization through its partner network.
Adalvo claims end-to-end capability from R&D through manufacturing and market access as a single business unit, which it says is unique among B2B pharma operators. Its track record of over 700 completed transactions since 2018 and approximately 60% CAGR EBITDA growth through to early 2024 reflect consistent throughput at volume. The simultaneous pursuit of parallel regulatory routes, such as using both the DCP and CHMP pathways for tafamidis, is one indicator of the regulatory depth the company applies to high-value assets.
ANVISA granted marketing authorization for Owozy (semaglutide) for type-2 diabetes on July 29, 2026, placing Adalvo among the first wave of suppliers to secure Brazilian regulatory clearance. Sandoz holds commercial rights in Brazil and will launch the product as a multi-dose disposable pre-filled pen in the second half of 2026. Adalvo is simultaneously advancing semaglutide dossiers for additional global markets, so Brazil is intended as a proof point rather than the ceiling of the program.
Oncology is the second pillar, with ribociclib tablets producing positive bioequivalence data in July 2026, binimetinib tablets entering pivotal bioequivalence studies in April 2026, and two value-added oncology products being distributed in Brazil via Blanver. Rare diseases are addressed through the tafamidis program, which received a positive CHMP opinion and DCP approval in July 2026. The broader specialty generics portfolio of more than 90 small-molecule products also covers cardiovascular, women's health, and CNS, with a 505(b)(2) program of more than 15 CNS-focused value-added medicines.
On July 1, 2026, the FDA accepted for review two ANDAs filed at NCE-1 by Adalvo and Amneal Pharmaceuticals for a generic tirzepatide autoinjector. NCE-1 filing means the applications were submitted one year before patent expiry, the earliest permitted window, giving first-filer status and the potential for 180-day exclusivity in the US market. This positions the program as one of the most commercially significant in Adalvo's near-term pipeline, given tirzepatide's rapid uptake across diabetes and obesity indications.
The near-term watchlist spans both significant upside and real execution risk. Key points to track:
| Headless Content Management with Blaze