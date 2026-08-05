A Malta-headquartered B2B pharmaceutical company specializing in dossier development and out-licensing across 140-plus markets, with a rapidly expanding peptide portfolio anchored by first-wave semaglutide approvals in Brazil.

Company Overview

A Malta-headquartered B2B pharmaceutical company specializing in dossier development and out-licensing across 140-plus markets, with a rapidly expanding peptide portfolio anchored by first-wave semaglutide approvals in Brazil. Adalvo's model is deliberately asset-light on the commercial side: it develops regulatory dossiers and licenses them to regional partners rather than building its own sales infrastructure. The portfolio spans more than 120 differentiated medicines across specialty generics, value-added 505(b)(2) products, and a growing peptide franchise. Established in 2018, the company has completed over 700 transactions and logged approximately 60% CAGR EBITDA growth through to early 2024.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Adalvo is headquartered in Malta, with offices in more than 15 countries spanning Europe and Asia, including Switzerland, the UK, the Netherlands, Spain, India, and Turkey. Commercial partnerships cover more than 100 countries through a network of over 170 partners. The operational breadth is intrinsic to the model: Adalvo's value to any given partner is partly the dossier itself and partly the regulatory capability that underpins simultaneous filings across multiple geographies.





Founding and History

Adalvo was established in 2018, originally as an out-licensing function within Alvogen. CEO Anil Okay was recognized by the Global Generics and Biosimilar Awards in 2021 for turning that sideline function into a standalone, fast-growing business that challenged established market players. In the first quarter of 2024, Aztiq, a healthcare investor led by founder and chairman Robert Wessman, acquired full ownership of Adalvo from Innobic (Asia) Company Limited, the life science arm of PTT Public Company Limited. Metric Capital Partners, a pan-European private capital fund, co-invested alongside that transaction.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Adalvo's specialty generics portfolio of more than 90 small-molecule products concentrates on oncology, women's health, cardiovascular, and central nervous system indications. The value-added 505(b)(2) portfolio of more than 15 products leans heavily on CNS. The peptide franchise, now covering more than eight products, focuses on rare diseases and diabetes, with semaglutide and tirzepatide its most commercially significant bets. The GLP-1 space is the sharpest signal of strategic intent: Adalvo is building multi-market dossiers for the same assets simultaneously, aiming for Day-1 launch positioning wherever patent cliffs open.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Adalvo describes itself as the only B2B end-to-end platform covering R&D through manufacturing, market access, and global commercialization as a single business unit. On the peptide side, the capability to develop GLP-1 receptor agonists as injectable formulations, including multi-dose pre-filled pens, is the core technical execution. For small molecules, the 505(b)(2) pathway allows reformulation of approved drugs to generate improved delivery profiles, extending commercial relevance beyond straightforward generics. Across all three portfolio segments, the regulatory dossier is the product: Adalvo competes on submission speed and quality, not on sales force scale.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Semaglutide (Owozy) is the headline asset. Adalvo and Sandoz announced on July 29, 2026 that ANVISA had granted marketing authorization for type-2 diabetes, with Sandoz holding Brazilian commercial rights and a product launch expected in the second half of 2026 via a multi-dose disposable pre-filled pen. Brazil's GLP-1 market is valued at approximately $1.8 billion, and Adalvo is simultaneously building semaglutide dossiers across additional high-priority global markets.

The tirzepatide autoinjector program targets the USA. On July 1, 2026, the FDA accepted for review two ANDAs filed at NCE-1 in partnership with Amneal Pharmaceuticals, establishing first-filer positioning ahead of patent expiry.

On rare disease and oncology, generic tafamidis 61mg soft gel capsules (referencing Vyndamax) received both DCP approval and a positive CHMP opinion in July 2026, targeting Day-1 European launches. Ribociclib tablets produced positive bioequivalence results in July 2026, advancing toward regulatory submission in markets including the USA. Generic binimetinib tablets entered pivotal bioequivalence studies in April 2026.





Recent Developments

July 2026 was the busiest public-announcement month in Adalvo's recent history. The ANVISA semaglutide authorization on July 29 landed alongside the tafamidis CHMP opinion (July 24) and positive ribociclib bioequivalence data (July 22). The FDA acceptance of two tirzepatide ANDAs at NCE-1 (July 1) extended the GLP-1 strategy into the US market. Earlier in the summer, first-to-market launches of generic macitentan in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania were completed via partner Norameda, and Rannveig Borg Sigurdardottir was appointed Chief Legal Officer in June 2026.





Key Personnel

Anil Okay serves as Chief Executive Officer. He was awarded Leader of the Year 2021 by the Global Generics and Biosimilar Awards committee, recognized specifically for building Adalvo from an Alvogen out-licensing function into an independent, high-growth business. Rannveig Borg Sigurdardottir was appointed Chief Legal Officer in June 2026, based in Switzerland.





Strategic Partnerships

Sandoz is Adalvo's commercial partner for semaglutide (Owozy) in Brazil, holding the rights to commercialize the product there from the second half of 2026. Amneal Pharmaceuticals is the partner for the generic tirzepatide autoinjector ANDAs under FDA review. Adalvo has also expanded its partnership with Cipla, launching Vyfocis capsules in South Africa in May 2026, and signed two oncology distribution agreements with Blanver in Brazil. Norameda distributes generic macitentan across the Baltic states. Metric Capital Partners co-invested alongside Aztiq in the 2024 ownership transition.





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