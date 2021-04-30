Sunday 24 November 2024

A Copenhagen-based biotech company dedicated to developing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for treatment of cancer.

Company Overview

Adcendo is taking the ADC approach to new levels through a focus on targets that are professional internalizers and allow for superior selectivity via highly preferential cancer expression.

In April 2021, Adcendo announced the successful closing of a 51 million euros ($ 62 million) Series A financing.

The investment was led by Novo Seeds, the early-stage investment and company creation team of Novo Holdings, and Ysios Capital, along with RA Capital Management, HealthCap and Gilde Healthcare. The company was initially incubated and funded at the BioInnovation Institute.

The new financing, which is the largest Series A financing for a Danish biotech company, will be used to establish a pipeline of ADCs directed at novel cancer targets and to bring the lead program targeting the novel cancer target uPARAP/Endo180 to proof of concept in patients.

Latest Adcendo News

Adcendo secures ADC rights in billion-dollar deal
20 August 2024
Lone Ottesen named Adcendo CMO
20 June 2023
Novo Seeds looks back at year of investment and innovation
12 January 2022
BRIEF—Two ADC firms deepen collab in oncology
30 May 2023
