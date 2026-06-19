A Nasdaq-listed US biotech running a genetically targeted alcohol use disorder program toward Phase III while pivoting into inflammatory bowel disease via its June 2026 acquisition of Azora Therapeutics.

Company Overview

A Nasdaq-listed US biotech running a genetically targeted alcohol use disorder program toward Phase III while pivoting into inflammatory bowel disease via its June 2026 acquisition of Azora Therapeutics. Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADIL) is built around the premise that precision medicine can unlock efficacy in addiction treatment — stratifying patients by genotype rather than treating AUD as a monolithic condition. The Azora deal adds AT177, an oral small-molecule for ulcerative colitis, broadening the company beyond its CNS roots into gastroenterology. The result is a two-franchise biotech with one program on the cusp of pivotal trials and another still in IND-enabling work.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Adial is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker ADIL. Its operational footprint is concentrated in the US, consistent with its stage and size as a clinical-stage biotech.





Founding and History

Adial was established to develop genetically targeted therapies for addiction disorders, with its lead asset AD04 originating from research into serotonin-3 receptor antagonism in alcohol dependence. The company's pivotal moment came with the ONWARD Phase III trial for AD04, which generated promising efficacy data in heavy-drinking patients and attracted positive FDA feedback on trial design. In June 2026, Adial completed the acquisition of Azora Therapeutics, exchanging Azora's equity for 437,474 Adial common shares and approximately 12,930 Series A non-voting convertible preferred shares — a transaction that materially reshaped its strategic identity.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Adial's original franchise targets alcohol use disorder, a condition affecting tens of millions globally yet served by only a handful of approved agents with modest real-world uptake. The genotyping angle is commercially important: by identifying the patient subpopulation most likely to respond to a serotonin-3 antagonist, Adial is attempting to address both the efficacy gap and the payer access question in one design. The Azora acquisition adds ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel condition with significant unmet need despite the emergence of biologics and JAK inhibitors. Localizing drug activity to the colon — AT177's design principle — is a strategy aimed directly at the systemic side-effect liabilities that limit existing therapies.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

AD04's mechanism centers on antagonism of the serotonin-3 receptor, a ligand-gated ion channel implicated in the rewarding and reinforcing effects of alcohol. What distinguishes the program is its companion diagnostic: Adial has developed a CDx test to identify specific genotypes that predict response, meaning the Phase III ONWARD trial is enrolling a pre-selected population rather than an unselected AUD cohort. AT177, the Azora asset, is an oral aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) agonist engineered for localized activation in the colon with limited systemic exposure — a modality that borrows the tissue-targeting logic common in topical IBD therapies but applies it to a small molecule with novel immunomodulatory biology. Both programs reflect a preference for small molecules with defined patient-selection tools over broad-spectrum biologics.





Key Pipeline and Programs

AD04 is an oral serotonin-3 receptor antagonist being developed for alcohol use disorder in genetically defined heavy-drinking patients. It has completed the ONWARD pivotal Phase III trial, which showed promising reductions in drinking with no overt safety or tolerability signals. The FDA has provided positive feedback on the Phase III trial design — covering patient population, efficacy endpoints, and biomarker stratification — and as of April 2026, Adial completed demonstration batch manufacturing, confirming specifications for the Phase III clinical batch and registration campaign. AD04 is accompanied by a companion diagnostic to identify the genotype-positive patients who are the target population, and that CDx is intended to be commercially available at the time of any launch.

AT177 is an oral aryl hydrocarbon receptor agonist acquired through the Azora deal. It is designed for localized colonic activation with limited systemic exposure, targeting ulcerative colitis. The asset is currently in IND-enabling studies, with a proof-of-concept clinical trial planned for 2027 — meaning it is at least two years from generating human efficacy data. The AhR pathway has attracted growing interest in autoimmune and mucosal inflammatory biology, though AT177 remains early stage.





Recent Developments

The most consequential recent development is the completion of the Azora Therapeutics acquisition on June 11, 2026, alongside securing up to $64 million in financing via private placement — providing a meaningful capital runway as AD04 approaches its Phase III manufacturing and enrollment campaign. In April 2026, Adial cleared a key manufacturing milestone for AD04, completing demonstration batch production with results confirming specifications for the planned registration-campaign batch. Wendy Young, described as a veteran R&D leader, was appointed to Adial's board in connection with the Azora transaction. Matt Davidson, Azora's co-founder and former CEO, joined Adial as chief development officer and director.





Key Personnel

Matt Davidson serves as Chief Development Officer and Director. He was co-founder and former CEO of Azora Therapeutics, bringing direct experience with the AT177 program he championed. Wendy Young serves on Adial's board of directors, appointed as part of the Azora transaction; she is described as a veteran R&D leader.





Strategic Partnerships

The defining strategic move is the acquisition of Azora Therapeutics, completed June 11, 2026, funded through a combination of equity consideration and a private placement of up to $64 million. The deal is less a licensing arrangement than a full pipeline expansion, bringing a new therapeutic area, new management talent, and a separate financing vehicle into the Adial structure. No additional commercial partnerships or licensing deals are detailed in available sources.





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