A wholly owned subsidiary of Tris Pharma advancing cebranopadol, a first-in-class oral dual NOP/MOP receptor agonist, toward a US NDA filing in moderate-to-severe acute pain, with Greater China rights licensed to Zhejiang Conba Pharmaceutical.

Company Overview

Adneuris Therapeutics launched in July 2026 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Tris Pharma, built around a single asset: the investigational analgesic cebranopadol.

The structure gives cebranopadol a dedicated regulatory and commercial identity, separate from Tris Pharma's wider ADHD and CNS portfolio.

A US NDA submission in moderate-to-severe acute pain is anticipated later in 2026, and Greater China rights are now licensed to Zhejiang Conba Pharmaceutical.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Adneuris is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, co-located with its parent, Tris Pharma.

Its operational footprint is US-centric. The July 2026 licensing agreement with Zhejiang Conba Pharmaceutical gives cebranopadol a development and commercialization route across mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

Adneuris retains rights to cebranopadol outside that licensed territory.





Founding and History

Adneuris was formally launched on July 9, 2026, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Tris Pharma, a privately held biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000.

The asset itself is older. Cebranopadol was discovered by Grunenthal of Germany, and Tris acquired worldwide rights and the accompanying intellectual property through its purchase of Park Therapeutics, announced in April 2021.

Adneuris is funded through its parent and has not announced venture financing or outside investors of its own.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Adneuris is focused on pain. The lead indication is moderate-to-severe acute pain, where cebranopadol has completed pivotal Phase III evaluation.

Chronic low back pain, opioid use disorder and substance use disorders are the additional investigational priorities.

The opioid crisis has left prescribers and payers wary of conventional mu-opioid analgesics, and that is the commercial opening Adneuris is aiming at. The FDA has granted cebranopadol Fast Track Designation in chronic low back pain.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Cebranopadol is a first-in-class small molecule that acts at two G-protein-coupled receptors: the nociceptin/orphanin FQ peptide (NOP) receptor and the mu-opioid peptide (MOP) receptor.

NOP receptor activation is thought to modulate the reward and side-effect pathways associated with pure MOP agonism. That is the stated rationale for the dual-agonist design.

Cebranopadol has been studied in more than 33 clinical trials involving over 2,400 participants, a broad dataset for a pre-approval analgesic.

Whether the dual mechanism translates into a differentiated abuse-risk and dependency profile at scale is the question regulators and prescribers will probe hardest. Cebranopadol is investigational and is not approved by any regulator.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Cebranopadol is the sole disclosed asset and the reason Adneuris exists as a separate entity.

In acute pain it has completed two pivotal Phase III trials: ALLEVIATE-1, in patients after abdominoplasty surgery, and ALLEVIATE-2, after bunionectomy surgery. Both met their primary endpoints.

ALLEVIATE-1 reported a 1.34 mean hourly difference from placebo on the numeric rating scale over 48 hours, with cebranopadol patients requiring significantly fewer doses of opioid rescue medication. ALLEVIATE-2 reported the same pattern in a different surgical model.

A US NDA submission for moderate-to-severe acute pain is anticipated later in 2026. In chronic low back pain, cebranopadol holds FDA Fast Track Designation, which allows more frequent agency interactions.

Separately, the National Institute on Drug Abuse awarded parent Tris Pharma a five-year grant of up to $16.6 million to study cebranopadol in opioid use disorder and substance use disorders. A positive result there would widen the asset's reach considerably.





Recent Developments

The launch of Adneuris on July 9, 2026 was the structural headline. Five days later came the exclusive Greater China license to Zhejiang Conba Pharmaceutical.

That agreement carries a $17.5 million upfront payment to Adneuris. Development and commercial milestones totaling more than $100 million are payable only if those milestones are achieved, and tiered royalties on net sales start in the double digits.

ALLEVIATE-1 topline data were released in January 2025 and ALLEVIATE-2 results followed on March 6, 2025, completing the pivotal package behind the planned NDA.

Full data from both trials made their conference debut at the American Academy of Pain Medicine PainConnect 2026 meeting, announced on February 26, 2026.





Key Personnel

Ketan Mehta is founder and chief executive of Tris Pharma, the parent entity overseeing Adneuris.

Jim Potenziano, PhD, is chief science and development officer of Tris Pharma, with scientific leadership across the portfolio including the cebranopadol program.





Strategic Partnerships

The exclusive license granted to Zhejiang Conba Pharmaceutical on July 14, 2026 is the most consequential deal to date. It gives Conba development and commercialization rights to cebranopadol for acute pain in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

The committed cash is a $17.5 million upfront payment. Development and commercial milestones totaling more than $100 million are contingent on those milestones being achieved, and royalties on net sales are tiered and start in the double digits.

Conba holds an option to expand into cancer pain and other chronic pain types. Adneuris keeps rights outside the licensed territory. The agreement was signed and announced on July 14, 2026, and no regulatory filing in the territory has been reported.

On the research side, the National Institute on Drug Abuse has committed up to $16.6 million over five years to study cebranopadol in opioid use disorder, non-dilutive funding for an indication that could widen the asset's addressable market.





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