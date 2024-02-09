Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

adverum-bio-company-1

Adverum Biotechnologies

A clinical-stage biotech developing gene therapies as a new standard of care for highly prevalent ocular diseases.

Adverum is using its proprietary intravitreal (IVT) platform to develop durable, single-administration therapies, designed to be delivered in physicians’ offices, to eliminate the need for frequent ocular injections to treat diseases.

As of Q1 2024, Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec, formerly referred to as ADVM-022), as a one-time, IVT injection for patients with neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Adverum Biotechnologies News

Research shows stellar growth for gene therapies in ophthalmology
5 April 2024
Well-funded advanced therapy firm takes aim at wet AMD
6 February 2024
BRIEF—Adverum wins orphan designation for possible HAE therapy
24 August 2018
More Adverum Biotechnologies news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze