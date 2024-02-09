Adverum Biotechnologies

A clinical-stage biotech developing gene therapies as a new standard of care for highly prevalent ocular diseases.

Adverum is using its proprietary intravitreal (IVT) platform to develop durable, single-administration therapies, designed to be delivered in physicians’ offices, to eliminate the need for frequent ocular injections to treat diseases.

As of Q1 2024, Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec, formerly referred to as ADVM-022), as a one-time, IVT injection for patients with neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration.