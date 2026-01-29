A specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Paris, France. The company commercializes and develops therapies for rare kidney diseases, with an established European footprint and ongoing efforts to expand into additional markets including North America.

Founding and History

Advicenne was founded in 2007 and is publicly listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ALDVI). The company’s transition to commercial stage was driven by the European approval of its lead product for distal renal tubular acidosis, providing a revenue base to support continued geographic expansion and pipeline development.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Advicenne is focused on rare renal and metabolic disorders, particularly conditions requiring chronic alkali therapy and long-term control of acid–base balance. Its core commercial and development focus includes:

Distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA)

Cystinuria (development-stage expansion of the lead franchise)

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Advicenne is a product-led specialty pharma company rather than a platform biotech. Its lead program is based on a prolonged-release oral formulation combining potassium citrate and potassium bicarbonate, designed to provide sustained alkali supplementation and improve adherence and tolerability in chronic renal disease management. The company’s strategy is to expand this formulation into additional indications and geographies.

Key Personnel

Advicenne is led by a management team with experience in rare-disease commercialization and European specialty pharma execution.

Strategic Partnerships

Advicenne uses a combination of direct commercialization and partnering to expand its reach. In certain territories, the company works with partners for commercialization and distribution while maintaining oversight of product strategy and lifecycle planning.





FAQ Section