Advicenne was founded in 2007 and is publicly listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ALDVI). The company’s transition to commercial stage was driven by the European approval of its lead product for distal renal tubular acidosis, providing a revenue base to support continued geographic expansion and pipeline development.
Advicenne is focused on rare renal and metabolic disorders, particularly conditions requiring chronic alkali therapy and long-term control of acid–base balance. Its core commercial and development focus includes:
Distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA)
Cystinuria (development-stage expansion of the lead franchise)
Advicenne is a product-led specialty pharma company rather than a platform biotech. Its lead program is based on a prolonged-release oral formulation combining potassium citrate and potassium bicarbonate, designed to provide sustained alkali supplementation and improve adherence and tolerability in chronic renal disease management. The company’s strategy is to expand this formulation into additional indications and geographies.
Advicenne is led by a management team with experience in rare-disease commercialization and European specialty pharma execution.
Advicenne uses a combination of direct commercialization and partnering to expand its reach. In certain territories, the company works with partners for commercialization and distribution while maintaining oversight of product strategy and lifecycle planning.
Advicenne develops and commercializes specialty medicines for rare kidney diseases. Its core approach is product-focused, centered on prolonged-release oral alkali therapy designed for chronic management of renal tubular and metabolic disorders.
Advicenne focuses on rare renal and metabolic diseases, led by distal renal tubular acidosis and a pipeline expansion into cystinuria.
Advicenne’s lead product is marketed in Europe for distal renal tubular acidosis. The same franchise is being advanced for additional indications and regions, including late-stage development work in cystinuria and continued regulatory expansion into North America.
Recent company updates have emphasized continued sales growth of the marketed dRTA product in Europe, renewal/maintenance of European marketing authorizations, and ongoing regulatory work to support expansion into additional international markets.
Advicenne’s public communications are typically oriented toward regulatory and commercialization milestones. Clinical development updates are primarily tied to indication expansion (such as cystinuria) and to supporting regulatory submissions in new territories.
Key milestones include continued geographic expansion for the lead product franchise, including North American regulatory progression, and execution of late-stage development steps supporting label and indication expansion.
Advicenne is led by executives with experience in rare-disease drug development and commercialization. The leadership track record reflects building a European rare renal disease franchise and managing the transition from development stage to commercial operations.
| Headless Content Management with Blaze