A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, with its core R&D centered on pyruvate kinase (PK) activation to address hemolytic anemias and related blood disorders.

The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and is led by chief executive Brian Goff.

Its lead product is mitapivat (marketed as Pyrukynd in its first approved indication), an oral PK activator designed to improve red blood cell metabolism. Agios is expanding mitapivat into larger prevalence hematology settings, with development spanning sickle cell disease and thalassemia, alongside continued work in pediatric and other genetically defined anemias through clinical and investigator-led studies.

In October 2025, the company reported third-quarter financial results and provided a business update alongside continued clinical execution across its mitapivat program. In mid-October 2025, Agios also reported a positive CHMP opinion for mitapivat in adults with thalassemia, supporting a European regulatory pathway.

On November 19, 2025, Agios announced topline results from RISE UP, its phase III trial of mitapivat in sickle cell disease. The company said the study met one primary endpoint related to improving hemoglobin, while it did not meet the other primary endpoint assessing reduction in vaso-occlusive crises versus placebo. Agios has presented the dataset as supportive of continued regulatory and medical evaluation of mitapivat’s role in sickle cell disease.

Agios has also reshaped its financial profile through asset monetization. In May 2024, the company entered an agreement with Royalty Pharma to sell a portion of its royalty interest in Servier’s vorasidenib for up to $905 million, contingent on U.S. FDA approval of vorasidenib, according to public disclosures.