Agomab Therapeutics

A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.

The company’s main therapeutic areas include fibrostenosing Crohn’s disease and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, targeting pathways that drive fibrosis and tissue remodeling.

Lead drug ontunisertib (AGMB‑129) is an oral, GI‑restricted ALK5 (TGF‑βRI) inhibitor in phase ii for fibrostenosing Crohn’s disease. Designed for localized activity in the gut, it aims to limit systemic exposure and improve tolerability. Agomab’s second clinical candidate, AGMB‑447, is an inhaled, lung‑restricted ALK5 inhibitor in phase i for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and holds US FDA Orphan Drug Designation. Earlier‑stage assets include MET‑agonist antibodies - AGMB‑101, a full MET receptor agonist in IND‑enabling studies, and AGMB‑102, a partial agonist in discovery - expanding the pipeline into additional fibrotic indications.

The company has secured strong investor backing, raising $100 million in a Series C round in 2023 and $89 million in a Series D round in 2024. Funding supports advancement of its lead programs and preclinical portfolio, emphasizing its organ‑restricted small‑molecule and high‑affinity antibody platforms.

Agomab’s leadership team is headed by chief executive officer Tim Knotnerus, with former Novartis Pharma head David Epstein serving as board chair and Pierre Kemula as chief financial officer. With its focused pipeline and distinct delivery strategy, the company aims to achieve disease‑modifying outcomes in fibrosis‑driven gastrointestinal and pulmonary disorders.

Latest Agomab Therapeutics News

Positive top-line Phase IIa data for Agomab’s ontunisertib
17 November 2025
Agomab reports positive interim data in Crohn’s disease trial
10 March 2025
Agomab secures $89 million Series D financing
25 October 2024
Board and exec changes at Agomab
29 November 2023
