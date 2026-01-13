AirNexis Therapeutics

AirNexis launched in January 2026 with a $200 million Series A financing and the in-licensing of AN01 from Haisco Pharmaceutical Group. The company was founded by Frazier Life Sciences, which led the financing syndicate.
AirNexis is focused on pulmonary disease, with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease as the initial lead indication. The development strategy is centered on maintenance treatment, targeting both airflow limitation and airway inflammation.
AirNexis is developing AN01, a dual phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 inhibitor intended to combine bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activity in a single agent. AN01 is described as having two inhaled dosage forms, an inhalation suspension and an inhalation powder, intended to support chronic use in COPD.
AirNexis in-licensed AN01, also referred to as HSK39004, from Haisco Pharmaceutical Group. AirNexis holds exclusive rights outside mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, while Haisco retains rights in those territories. The agreement includes upfront consideration and the potential for additional clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones and royalties. The Series A included participation from OrbiMed, Goldman Sachs Alternatives, SR One, Longitude Capital, and Enavate Sciences, alongside Frazier.
AirNexis is built around late pre-pivotal clinical development in respiratory disease, starting with a mechanism that targets cyclic AMP signaling through dual PDE3 and PDE4 inhibition. The company’s strategy is to develop an inhaled small molecule intended to deliver bronchodilation and anti-inflammatory effects within the airways.
The company’s disclosed focus is COPD. The rationale is aligned with COPD’s dual clinical drivers: persistent airflow limitation and chronic airway inflammation that contribute to symptoms and exacerbation risk.
AN01 is the company’s lead program and is in Phase II development for COPD. Development history includes Phase II work being conducted in China by Haisco across two inhaled formulations. AirNexis’ role is to develop AN01 for markets outside the territories retained by Haisco.
In January 2026, AirNexis launched with a $200 million Series A and announced the AN01 in-license from Haisco, establishing an ex-China development and commercialization structure around a Phase II COPD asset.
At launch, AirNexis did not disclose new clinical efficacy datasets generated by the company. Public information has focused on the Phase II status of AN01 and the development plan for COPD outside China, rather than reporting trial outcomes.
Near-term work is expected to focus on aligning the ex-China clinical and regulatory path for AN01, including dose/formulation selection and the design of subsequent-stage COPD studies. Because AN01 is already in Phase II (in China), the practical development questions for AirNexis are program execution, comparability across formulations, and positioning within standard COPD maintenance therapy.
AirNexis is led by an experienced biotech operator in CEO Maria Fardis, with board leadership under Chairman James Li. The company’s launch structure also reflects a sponsor-led build, with Frazier Life Sciences as founding investor and lead financier and a multi-fund syndicate supporting advancement of a single late clinical-stage respiratory asset.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze