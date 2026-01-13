AirNexis Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. The company is focused on respiratory medicine and is advancing an ex-China development program for COPD.

Founding and History

AirNexis launched in January 2026 with a $200 million Series A financing and the in-licensing of AN01 from Haisco Pharmaceutical Group. The company was founded by Frazier Life Sciences, which led the financing syndicate.

Therapy Areas and Focus

AirNexis is focused on pulmonary disease, with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease as the initial lead indication. The development strategy is centered on maintenance treatment, targeting both airflow limitation and airway inflammation.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

AirNexis is developing AN01, a dual phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 inhibitor intended to combine bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activity in a single agent. AN01 is described as having two inhaled dosage forms, an inhalation suspension and an inhalation powder, intended to support chronic use in COPD.

Key Personnel

Maria Fardis serves as Chief Executive Officer.

James Li serves as Chairman.

Strategic Partnerships

AirNexis in-licensed AN01, also referred to as HSK39004, from Haisco Pharmaceutical Group. AirNexis holds exclusive rights outside mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, while Haisco retains rights in those territories. The agreement includes upfront consideration and the potential for additional clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones and royalties. The Series A included participation from OrbiMed, Goldman Sachs Alternatives, SR One, Longitude Capital, and Enavate Sciences, alongside Frazier.





