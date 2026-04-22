A global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) offering end-to-end services across small molecules, biologics, gene therapy, and antibody-drug conjugates from facilities spanning the US, Belgium, India, and Japan.

Company Overview

A global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) offering end-to-end services across small molecules, biologics, gene therapy, and antibody-drug conjugates from facilities spanning the US, Belgium, India, and Japan. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services operates as the pharmaceutical services arm of Ajinomoto Co., Inc., one of Japan's largest food and chemical conglomerates. The company positions itself as a one-stop CDMO partner, covering process development through GMP-compliant commercial manufacturing for small, medium, and large molecules.





Headquarters and Global Presence

The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with manufacturing and development sites in Belgium, India, and Japan. This four-continent footprint allows Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services to serve clients across North America, Europe, and Asia with regionally compliant GMP capacity.





Founding and History

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services was founded in the late 1990s — sources indicate establishment between 1997 and 1998 — as a pharmaceutical services extension of Ajinomoto Co., Inc. The business grew through organic expansion and strategic site additions across Belgium, India, and Japan. Its evolution from amino acid chemistry expertise into biologics and gene therapy manufacturing reflects the broader CDMO sector's shift toward complex modalities.





Therapy Areas and Focus

While Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services does not develop proprietary drugs, its manufacturing platform serves clients targeting oncology, immunology, hematology, and nervous system diseases. Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and Fc fusion proteins represent two of the highest-growth modalities in its client portfolio, with oncology programs dominating demand. The company's AJICAP site-specific conjugation technology has attracted particular interest in HER2-targeted ADC programs.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services' flagship proprietary technology is AJICAP, a site-specific antibody conjugation platform designed to produce homogeneous ADCs with improved therapeutic windows compared to conventional stochastic conjugation. The platform leverages the company's deep amino acid chemistry heritage to achieve precise drug-to-antibody ratios. Beyond ADCs, the company offers Fc fusion protein manufacturing, oligonucleotide synthesis, and viral vector production for gene therapy clients. This breadth of modalities makes it one of the more versatile CDMOs competing in the biologics outsourcing space.





Key Pipeline and Programs

As a CDMO, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services does not hold its own clinical-stage drug pipeline in the traditional sense; instead, its platforms underpin partner programs advancing through clinical development.

**AJICAP ADC Platform:** The company's proprietary site-specific conjugation technology has been applied to Trastuzumab-AJICAP-MMAE and Trastuzumab-APL-1082, both HER2-targeted ADC candidates developed in partnership with external sponsors. These compounds represent proof-of-concept for the AJICAP approach in oncology.

**Povetacicept & Partner Programs:** Povetacicept, an Fc fusion protein targeting APRIL and BAFF pathways in immunology and hematology indications, is among the clinical-stage assets manufactured through Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services' biologics platform.

**PRV-3279 / Enoblituzumab / Afimkibart:** Additional partner compounds spanning immune system and hematologic diseases have been manufactured or developed through the company's biologics infrastructure, illustrating the pipeline breadth served by the platform.





Recent Developments

In April 2026, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services announced a strategic partnership with Piramal Pharma Solutions to expand ADC manufacturing reach, combining Piramal's cytotoxic payload handling capacity with Ajinomoto's AJICAP conjugation expertise. Also in April 2026, the company entered a separate collaboration with NJ Bio, Inc. to strengthen support for next-generation antibody conjugation and antibody-oligonucleotide conjugate (AOC) development. These back-to-back deals signal an aggressive push to establish Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services as a preferred CDMO partner in the fast-growing ADC outsourcing market.





Key Personnel

Satoshi Katayama serves as a senior leader within the Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services leadership team, reflecting the parent company's Japanese executive structure. The broader leadership team spans commercial, scientific, and operations functions across the company's multinational sites. Specific executive titles and additional leadership credentials are managed through the company's San Diego headquarters.





Strategic Partnerships

The April 2026 collaboration with Piramal Pharma Solutions pairs Ajinomoto's AJICAP site-specific conjugation platform with Piramal's high-potency API and cytotoxic manufacturing infrastructure, extending combined ADC capacity to global biopharma clients. The concurrent NJ Bio partnership specifically targets AOC development — an emerging modality combining antibody targeting with oligonucleotide payloads. Together, these alliances position Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services at the intersection of two of the sector's fastest-growing outsourcing segments.





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