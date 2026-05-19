Company Overview

A Chinese clinical-stage bispecific antibody specialist using proprietary Tetrabody technology to develop differentiated immuno-oncology therapies targeting multiple tumor escape pathways simultaneously. Akeso Biopharma focuses primarily on oncology, building a pipeline of bispecific and monospecific antibodies designed to outperform standard checkpoint inhibitors. The company has advanced multiple assets into late-stage global trials and secured high-profile licensing partnerships with Western drugmakers, signaling growing confidence in its science beyond China.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Akeso is headquartered in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, China, and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company conducts clinical development across Greater China and is actively expanding its global trial footprint through partnerships with US-based licensees.





Founding and History

Akeso was founded in 2010 with a focus on antibody engineering and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2020. The company built its profile on the strength of its Tetrabody bispecific antibody platform and accelerated its global ambitions through a landmark 2024 licensing deal with Summit Therapeutics valued at up to $5 billion. A $250 million share placement in October 2024 — its second major fundraise that year — further reinforced its financial position for global expansion.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Akeso is focused exclusively on oncology, with programs spanning hematologic malignancies and solid tumors including non-small cell lung cancer, cervical cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia. Its therapeutic thesis centers on dual-target checkpoint blockade, exploiting the observation that tumors frequently co-opt multiple immune evasion pathways. The company's pipeline is designed to address patient populations with high unmet need, including those ineligible for standard intensive chemotherapy regimens.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Akeso's core platform is its proprietary Tetrabody technology, which enables the construction of symmetric, tetravalent bispecific antibodies with stable structure and favorable pharmacokinetics. The architecture allows simultaneous engagement of two distinct immune targets on tumor or immune cells, aiming to achieve synergistic pathway blockade beyond what monospecific agents can deliver. This approach is designed to reduce tumor immune escape while improving response durability, and it underpins the company's most advanced clinical assets across solid tumor and hematology indications.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Cadonilimab (AK104) is Akeso's furthest-advanced asset — a PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific antibody designed to co-block two key immune checkpoint pathways with a single molecule. It has reached Phase III evaluation in multiple indications, including locally advanced cervical cancer in combination with chemoradiotherapy, where early data reported in March 2025 showed encouraging activity. Cadonilimab has already received regulatory approval in China for certain cervical cancer indications, providing a commercial anchor for the company.

Ivonescimab (AK112), a PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody, is the asset at the center of Akeso's $5 billion licensing deal with Summit Therapeutics, announced in June 2024. It is being evaluated in Phase III trials in non-small cell lung cancer, with Summit leading development in markets outside China. The program attracted intense investor attention following the June 2024 deal, sending Summit's shares up 194% on announcement day.

Ligufalimab (AK117) is Akeso's anti-CD47 antibody, targeting the "don't eat me" signal that tumors exploit to evade macrophage-mediated clearance. Mid-stage data reported in May 2026 suggested ligufalimab may improve survival outcomes in newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia patients unable to tolerate intensive chemotherapy, reviving interest in a target that has seen significant clinical setbacks elsewhere in the industry.





Recent Developments

In May 2026, Akeso reported mid-stage survival data for ligufalimab in newly diagnosed AML, a meaningful signal in a heavily scrutinized target class. In March 2025, the company disclosed positive early Phase III data for cadonilimab combined with chemoradiotherapy in locally advanced cervical cancer. The $5 billion ivonescimab licensing deal with Summit Therapeutics, completed in June 2024, remains the company's highest-profile strategic milestone, cementing its credentials as a global bispecific antibody developer.





Key Personnel

Akeso was co-founded by Michelle Xia, who serves as Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer and has driven the company's growth from antibody engineering startup to Hong Kong-listed clinical-stage biotech. The leadership team reflects deep expertise in antibody biology and drug development, supported by executives with experience across Chinese and international pharmaceutical industries. Additional scientific and clinical leadership governs the broad multi-asset pipeline spanning both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.





Strategic Partnerships

Akeso's most significant partnership is its June 2024 licensing agreement with Summit Therapeutics for ivonescimab, a deal structured with potential payments of up to $5 billion covering development and commercialization rights outside China. The agreement handed Summit global ex-China rights to one of oncology's most closely watched PD-1/VEGF bispecifics and gave Akeso a well-capitalized US partner to accelerate regulatory filings in Western markets. The deal structure — milestone-heavy and commercially ambitious — has been widely cited as a benchmark for Chinese biotech out-licensing.





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