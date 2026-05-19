A Chinese clinical-stage bispecific antibody specialist using proprietary Tetrabody technology to develop differentiated immuno-oncology therapies targeting multiple tumor escape pathways simultaneously. Akeso Biopharma focuses primarily on oncology, building a pipeline of bispecific and monospecific antibodies designed to outperform standard checkpoint inhibitors. The company has advanced multiple assets into late-stage global trials and secured high-profile licensing partnerships with Western drugmakers, signaling growing confidence in its science beyond China.
Akeso is headquartered in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, China, and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company conducts clinical development across Greater China and is actively expanding its global trial footprint through partnerships with US-based licensees.
Akeso was founded in 2010 with a focus on antibody engineering and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2020. The company built its profile on the strength of its Tetrabody bispecific antibody platform and accelerated its global ambitions through a landmark 2024 licensing deal with Summit Therapeutics valued at up to $5 billion. A $250 million share placement in October 2024 — its second major fundraise that year — further reinforced its financial position for global expansion.
Akeso is focused exclusively on oncology, with programs spanning hematologic malignancies and solid tumors including non-small cell lung cancer, cervical cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia. Its therapeutic thesis centers on dual-target checkpoint blockade, exploiting the observation that tumors frequently co-opt multiple immune evasion pathways. The company's pipeline is designed to address patient populations with high unmet need, including those ineligible for standard intensive chemotherapy regimens.
Akeso's core platform is its proprietary Tetrabody technology, which enables the construction of symmetric, tetravalent bispecific antibodies with stable structure and favorable pharmacokinetics. The architecture allows simultaneous engagement of two distinct immune targets on tumor or immune cells, aiming to achieve synergistic pathway blockade beyond what monospecific agents can deliver. This approach is designed to reduce tumor immune escape while improving response durability, and it underpins the company's most advanced clinical assets across solid tumor and hematology indications.
Cadonilimab (AK104) is Akeso's furthest-advanced asset — a PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific antibody designed to co-block two key immune checkpoint pathways with a single molecule. It has reached Phase III evaluation in multiple indications, including locally advanced cervical cancer in combination with chemoradiotherapy, where early data reported in March 2025 showed encouraging activity. Cadonilimab has already received regulatory approval in China for certain cervical cancer indications, providing a commercial anchor for the company.
Ivonescimab (AK112), a PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody, is the asset at the center of Akeso's $5 billion licensing deal with Summit Therapeutics, announced in June 2024. It is being evaluated in Phase III trials in non-small cell lung cancer, with Summit leading development in markets outside China. The program attracted intense investor attention following the June 2024 deal, sending Summit's shares up 194% on announcement day.
Ligufalimab (AK117) is Akeso's anti-CD47 antibody, targeting the "don't eat me" signal that tumors exploit to evade macrophage-mediated clearance. Mid-stage data reported in May 2026 suggested ligufalimab may improve survival outcomes in newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia patients unable to tolerate intensive chemotherapy, reviving interest in a target that has seen significant clinical setbacks elsewhere in the industry.
In May 2026, Akeso reported mid-stage survival data for ligufalimab in newly diagnosed AML, a meaningful signal in a heavily scrutinized target class. In March 2025, the company disclosed positive early Phase III data for cadonilimab combined with chemoradiotherapy in locally advanced cervical cancer. The $5 billion ivonescimab licensing deal with Summit Therapeutics, completed in June 2024, remains the company's highest-profile strategic milestone, cementing its credentials as a global bispecific antibody developer.
Akeso was co-founded by Michelle Xia, who serves as Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer and has driven the company's growth from antibody engineering startup to Hong Kong-listed clinical-stage biotech. The leadership team reflects deep expertise in antibody biology and drug development, supported by executives with experience across Chinese and international pharmaceutical industries. Additional scientific and clinical leadership governs the broad multi-asset pipeline spanning both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
Akeso's most significant partnership is its June 2024 licensing agreement with Summit Therapeutics for ivonescimab, a deal structured with potential payments of up to $5 billion covering development and commercialization rights outside China. The agreement handed Summit global ex-China rights to one of oncology's most closely watched PD-1/VEGF bispecifics and gave Akeso a well-capitalized US partner to accelerate regulatory filings in Western markets. The deal structure — milestone-heavy and commercially ambitious — has been widely cited as a benchmark for Chinese biotech out-licensing.
The June 2024 licensing deal for ivonescimab was valued at up to $5 billion, one of the largest out-licensing transactions involving a Chinese biotech in recent memory — Summit's shares surged 194% on announcement day. For Akeso, the deal validates its Tetrabody platform and provides a US-based commercial partner to navigate FDA-pathway development. It represents a deliberate shift from China-first to global-first thinking, with Akeso retaining China rights while Summit leads ex-China trials and regulatory filings.
Ivonescimab simultaneously blocks PD-1, the canonical T-cell checkpoint, and VEGF, the pro-angiogenic cytokine that promotes an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. The rationale is that VEGF suppression can normalize tumor vasculature and boost immune cell infiltration, creating synergy with checkpoint blockade that sequential or combination mono-therapies may not reliably replicate. If the Phase III data in NSCLC confirm this synergy, ivonescimab could challenge established anti-PD-1 plus anti-VEGF combination regimens with a single agent.
The Tetrabody format produces symmetric, tetravalent bispecific antibodies — four antigen-binding arms in a stable IgG-like scaffold — giving each molecule avidity advantages over asymmetric formats while simplifying manufacturing. Many competing bispecific platforms require complex chain-pairing engineering that can introduce stability or immunogenicity risks; Akeso's symmetric design avoids mismatch issues intrinsic to heterodimeric approaches. This translates to a cleaner developability profile that has enabled Akeso to advance multiple bispecifics into late-stage trials simultaneously.
Cadonilimab (AK104) is a PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific already approved in China for recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer, and the Phase III program in locally advanced disease represents a potential label expansion into an earlier, larger patient population. Early data reported in March 2025 showed encouraging activity when combined with chemoradiotherapy — the current standard of care for locally advanced cervical cancer. A positive Phase III readout could position cadonilimab as the first bispecific antibody integrated into front-line cervical cancer treatment.
CD47 has been one of oncology's most high-profile disappointments, with several large-company programs failing to demonstrate clean efficacy signals, largely due to on-target anemia toxicity and modest monotherapy responses. Akeso's May 2026 mid-stage data showing potential survival improvement with ligufalimab in newly diagnosed AML patients ineligible for intensive chemotherapy suggests the target may still be viable in the right indication and population. The AML setting — where macrophage-mediated phagocytosis is a biologically plausible mechanism — may offer a more favorable signal-to-noise ratio than solid tumor indications where CD47 programs have previously struggled.
Akeso is firmly in late-stage development, with cadonilimab already commercially approved in China and ivonescimab and ligufalimab both in pivotal or mid-to-late-stage trials. The company's October 2024 $250 million fundraise — its second of that year — provides runway to support multiple concurrent Phase III programs. Near-term catalysts include full Phase III data readouts for cadonilimab in locally advanced cervical cancer and pivotal NSCLC data for ivonescimab from Summit-led trials in Western markets.
Akeso sits at a high-stakes inflection point across several programs. Key watchpoints include:
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