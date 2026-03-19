Alchemab Therapeutics is a biotech company developing novel antibody therapies using a patient-derived discovery approach. Its core strategy is to analyze the immune systems of individuals who show natural resistance to disease—such as long-term cancer survivors—and identify antibodies that confer protection.
The company applies deep B-cell sequencing, computational biology and machine learning to identify convergent antibody responses across patient populations. These antibodies are then developed into therapeutic candidates targeting the underlying biology of disease.
Alchemab operates as a platform-driven biotech, combining target discovery and therapeutic development within a single system. Its pipeline spans oncology, neurodegenerative disease and other areas where conventional approaches have been limited.
The company’s discovery engine depends on access to patient-derived biological data sourced internationally.
The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners, including a licensing agreement with Eli Lilly to advance pipeline assets.
Alchemab develops therapies across diseases where natural immunity may reveal therapeutic mechanisms.
Key areas of focus include:
The company prioritizes indications where patient-derived biology can uncover novel targets or mechanisms of protection.
The company’s platform is based on patient-derived antibody discovery.
Key components include:
This approach treats the adaptive immune system as a “search engine” for identifying biologically validated therapeutic targets.
ATLX-1282
Additional antibody programs
The pipeline is generated from the company’s internal platform and includes both wholly owned and partnered assets.
The leadership team includes scientists with backgrounds in antibody discovery, biologics development and translational medicine.
Alchemab operates with a partnership-driven model.
Key collaborations include:
These relationships support both discovery and clinical development.
The central strategic issue is whether patient-derived antibody discovery can consistently generate clinically effective therapies. The platform depends on translating naturally occurring immune protection into reproducible and scalable drug candidates.
Some individuals exhibit natural resistance to disease or better clinical outcomes. Studying their immune systems may reveal antibodies that can be developed into therapies.
The company uses a function-first approach, identifying antibodies based on real-world protective effects rather than starting from predefined targets. This contrasts with traditional target-driven drug discovery.
AI is used to analyze large datasets of antibody sequences and identify convergent patterns across individuals, helping prioritize therapeutic candidates.
ATLX-1282 is the company’s lead clinical asset and a key test of its platform in neurodegenerative disease. Its progress will provide early validation of the patient-derived antibody approach.
The company focuses on diseases where immune biology may reveal protective mechanisms.
Key areas include:
Key issues include:
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