Thursday 19 March 2026

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Alchemab Therapeutics

A UK-based clinical-stage biotechnology company developing antibody therapeutics derived from naturally occurring immune responses. Alchemab focuses on identifying protective antibodies from resilient individuals and translating them into treatments for hard-to-treat diseases.

Company Overview

Alchemab Therapeutics is a biotech company developing novel antibody therapies using a patient-derived discovery approach. Its core strategy is to analyze the immune systems of individuals who show natural resistance to disease—such as long-term cancer survivors—and identify antibodies that confer protection.

The company applies deep B-cell sequencing, computational biology and machine learning to identify convergent antibody responses across patient populations. These antibodies are then developed into therapeutic candidates targeting the underlying biology of disease.

Alchemab operates as a platform-driven biotech, combining target discovery and therapeutic development within a single system. Its pipeline spans oncology, neurodegenerative disease and other areas where conventional approaches have been limited.


Headquarters and Global Presence

  • headquartered in London, United Kingdom
  • research operations supported by collaborations with global biobanks, academic institutions and patient groups

The company’s discovery engine depends on access to patient-derived biological data sourced internationally.


Founding and History

  • founded in 2019 as a biotechnology startup focused on antibody discovery
  • built on academic research into B-cell biology and antibody sequencing
  • has raised over $100 million in venture funding across multiple rounds

The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners, including a licensing agreement with Eli Lilly to advance pipeline assets.


Therapy Areas and Focus

Alchemab develops therapies across diseases where natural immunity may reveal therapeutic mechanisms.

Key areas of focus include:

  • neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS and Alzheimer’s disease
  • oncology
  • infectious diseases

The company prioritizes indications where patient-derived biology can uncover novel targets or mechanisms of protection.


Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s platform is based on patient-derived antibody discovery.

Key components include:

  • deep sequencing of B-cell repertoires from resilient individuals
  • identification of convergent protective antibody responses
  • AI-enabled analysis of large antibody datasets
  • development of monoclonal antibody therapeutics

This approach treats the adaptive immune system as a “search engine” for identifying biologically validated therapeutic targets.


Key Pipeline and Programs

ATLX-1282

  • Modality: monoclonal antibody
  • Indication focus: neurodegenerative disease (including ALS)
  • Status: Phase I clinical development initiated in 2025

Additional antibody programs

  • Modality: patient-derived monoclonal antibodies
  • Indication focus: oncology, neurodegeneration and infectious disease
  • Status: preclinical and discovery stage

The pipeline is generated from the company’s internal platform and includes both wholly owned and partnered assets.


Key Personnel

  • Jane Osbourn, Chief Executive Officer

The leadership team includes scientists with backgrounds in antibody discovery, biologics development and translational medicine.


Strategic Partnerships

Alchemab operates with a partnership-driven model.

Key collaborations include:

  • Eli Lilly, licensing and development partnership for antibody therapeutics
  • collaborations with patient groups and biobanks providing biological samples
  • venture investors including RA Capital, SV Health Investors and Ono Venture Investment

These relationships support both discovery and clinical development.


FAQ Section

The central strategic issue is whether patient-derived antibody discovery can consistently generate clinically effective therapies. The platform depends on translating naturally occurring immune protection into reproducible and scalable drug candidates.

Some individuals exhibit natural resistance to disease or better clinical outcomes. Studying their immune systems may reveal antibodies that can be developed into therapies.

The company uses a function-first approach, identifying antibodies based on real-world protective effects rather than starting from predefined targets. This contrasts with traditional target-driven drug discovery.

AI is used to analyze large datasets of antibody sequences and identify convergent patterns across individuals, helping prioritize therapeutic candidates.

ATLX-1282 is the company’s lead clinical asset and a key test of its platform in neurodegenerative disease. Its progress will provide early validation of the patient-derived antibody approach.

The company focuses on diseases where immune biology may reveal protective mechanisms.

Key areas include:

  • neurodegenerative diseases
  • cancer
  • infectious diseases

Key issues include:

  • clinical validation of lead programs such as ATLX-1282
  • ability to scale antibody discovery from patient datasets
  • expansion of partnerships with pharmaceutical companies
  • demonstration that naturally derived antibodies can translate into effective therapies
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Latest Alchemab Therapeutics News

Alchemab Therapeutics lures Sanofi exec to be its CBO
17 March 2026
Alchemab advances first ALS candidate into clinic, raises $32m in funding boost
10 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to May 9
11 May 2025
Alchemab to earn up to $415 million in new Lilly deal
6 May 2025
More Alchemab Therapeutics news >


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