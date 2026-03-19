A UK-based clinical-stage biotechnology company developing antibody therapeutics derived from naturally occurring immune responses. Alchemab focuses on identifying protective antibodies from resilient individuals and translating them into treatments for hard-to-treat diseases.

Company Overview

Alchemab Therapeutics is a biotech company developing novel antibody therapies using a patient-derived discovery approach. Its core strategy is to analyze the immune systems of individuals who show natural resistance to disease—such as long-term cancer survivors—and identify antibodies that confer protection.

The company applies deep B-cell sequencing, computational biology and machine learning to identify convergent antibody responses across patient populations. These antibodies are then developed into therapeutic candidates targeting the underlying biology of disease.

Alchemab operates as a platform-driven biotech, combining target discovery and therapeutic development within a single system. Its pipeline spans oncology, neurodegenerative disease and other areas where conventional approaches have been limited.





Headquarters and Global Presence

headquartered in London, United Kingdom

research operations supported by collaborations with global biobanks, academic institutions and patient groups

The company’s discovery engine depends on access to patient-derived biological data sourced internationally.





Founding and History

founded in 2019 as a biotechnology startup focused on antibody discovery

built on academic research into B-cell biology and antibody sequencing

has raised over $100 million in venture funding across multiple rounds

The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners, including a licensing agreement with Eli Lilly to advance pipeline assets.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Alchemab develops therapies across diseases where natural immunity may reveal therapeutic mechanisms.

Key areas of focus include:

neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS and Alzheimer’s disease

oncology

infectious diseases

The company prioritizes indications where patient-derived biology can uncover novel targets or mechanisms of protection.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s platform is based on patient-derived antibody discovery.

Key components include:

deep sequencing of B-cell repertoires from resilient individuals

identification of convergent protective antibody responses

AI-enabled analysis of large antibody datasets

development of monoclonal antibody therapeutics

This approach treats the adaptive immune system as a “search engine” for identifying biologically validated therapeutic targets.





Key Pipeline and Programs

ATLX-1282

Modality: monoclonal antibody

Indication focus: neurodegenerative disease (including ALS)

Status: Phase I clinical development initiated in 2025

Additional antibody programs

Modality: patient-derived monoclonal antibodies

Indication focus: oncology, neurodegeneration and infectious disease

Status: preclinical and discovery stage

The pipeline is generated from the company’s internal platform and includes both wholly owned and partnered assets.





Key Personnel

Jane Osbourn, Chief Executive Officer

The leadership team includes scientists with backgrounds in antibody discovery, biologics development and translational medicine.





Strategic Partnerships

Alchemab operates with a partnership-driven model.

Key collaborations include:

Eli Lilly, licensing and development partnership for antibody therapeutics

collaborations with patient groups and biobanks providing biological samples

venture investors including RA Capital, SV Health Investors and Ono Venture Investment

These relationships support both discovery and clinical development.





FAQ Section