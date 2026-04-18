A biotechnology company, based in USA, developing antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and haematological with a focus on addressing unmet medical need.

Company Overview

Alethio Therapeutics is a biotechnology company, based in USA, developing Antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and haematological. The company is building its pipeline with the aim of delivering differentiated therapies that address areas of significant clinical need. Alethio Therapeutics' development trajectory will be shaped by preclinical and clinical data readouts as its programmes mature. Its lead programme, ATX-011, is in active development.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Alethio Therapeutics is headquartered in USA. The United States remains the world's largest pharmaceutical market, providing access to a deep talent pool, leading academic medical centres, and the FDA regulatory pathway.





Founding and History

Alethio Therapeutics was established to address significant unmet medical needs through the development of differentiated therapeutics. The company has assembled a team with the expertise required to advance its programmes through the complexities of drug development, from early research through to clinical evaluation.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Alethio Therapeutics' therapeutic portfolio is centered on oncology and haematological, an area with significant unmet medical need and active industry investment. The therapeutic strategy employs conjugate mechanisms to address these targets.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Alethio Therapeutics' therapeutic approach is built on Antibody technology. This platform underpins the company's development strategy, offering potential for application across multiple disease indications. The platform employs conjugate mechanisms, which have attracted significant industry interest for their potential to improve on conventional approaches.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Alethio Therapeutics' most advanced programme is ATX-011, currently in active development. ATX-011 represents a near-term value driver for Alethio Therapeutics, and its progression through development is a key indicator of the company's broader platform potential and ability to attract investment. The programme employs conjugate mechanisms via the company's Antibody platform.





Key Personnel

Alethio Therapeutics is led by bringing more, who serves as Chief Executive Officer. The management team brings relevant experience in drug development and biotechnology operations. To drive Alethio Therapeutics' discovery and development strategy in MPN, the Company today announces a strengthening and expa...





Strategic Partnerships

Alethio Therapeutics has pursued strategic collaborations to support the advancement of its therapeutic programmes. Partnership and collaboration activity is a key component of the company's strategy, providing access to complementary expertise and resources. The ability to attract quality partners and investors is an important indicator of Alethio Therapeutics' technology and pipeline value.





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