Alkermes

A global biopharmaceutical company developing neuroscience therapies.

The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes has a research and development center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio.

Long-term data support tolerability goal of new schizophrenia med
4 January 2024
Novo Nordisk to buy Alkermes facility for $92.5 million
15 December 2023
Alkermes' oncology business spin-out completed
15 November 2023
Alkermes to hive off oncology business
3 November 2022
