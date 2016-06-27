Alligator Bioscience

Alligator’s portfolio includes several promising drug candidates, with the CD40 agonist mitazalimab as its key asset. Furthermore, Alligator is co-developing ALG.APV-527 with Aptevo Therapeutics, several undisclosed molecules based on its proprietary technology platform, Neo-X-Prime, and novel drug candidates based on the RUBY bispecific platform with Orion Corporation. Out-licensed programs include AC101/HLX22, in Phase II development as of Q1 2024, by Shanghai Henlius Biotech and an undisclosed target to Biotheus.