A Hanover-based preclinical biotechnology company engineering donor organs ex vivo to reduce immunogenicity and eliminate the need for lifelong immunosuppression in transplant recipients.

Company Overview

A Hanover-based preclinical biotechnology company engineering donor organs ex vivo to reduce immunogenicity and eliminate the need for lifelong immunosuppression in transplant recipients. Allogenetics is working on a fundamentally different logic for transplant medicine: rather than suppressing the recipient's immune system, it modifies the organ itself so the graft becomes less visible to host immunity. Lead candidate ALG-115 is a one-time ex vivo treatment applied in the window between organ procurement and implantation. The company's stated goal is immunological invisibility of donor organs while preserving the patient's overall immune competence.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Allogenetics GmbH is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. The company operates as a private, preclinical-stage entity focused on transplantation immunology research and development. Its current footprint is concentrated in Germany, consistent with its early development stage.





Founding and History

The company was co-founded by Prof. Dr. Rainer Blasczyk, who served as its first Chief Medical Officer before transitioning to the role of Clinical Advisor in July 2026. Oliver Ernst, PhD, leads the company as Chief Executive Officer. Beyond these facts, the context does not disclose further founding details or financing history.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Allogenetics sits at the intersection of transplantation medicine, gene therapy, and immunology — a space defined by a persistent and underserved clinical problem. Lifelong immunosuppression after solid organ transplantation carries serious long-term consequences: elevated infection risk, malignancy, and progressive renal toxicity. The company's approach targets this systemic burden at the source, engineering the graft to reduce the immunological provocation it presents to the recipient. ALG-115 is initially focused on lung transplantation, with kidney transplants identified as a subsequent expansion target.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The core platform is ex vivo gene therapy: genetic modification of a donor organ during the procurement-to-implantation interval, before the recipient ever encounters the graft. The mechanism involves a calibrated downregulation of MHC class I and class II antigen presentation on cell surfaces, making the organ less recognizable to the recipient's T cells. This is a structurally elegant approach — the intervention is localized to the organ, so it does not compromise the patient's systemic immune defenses. The organ-agnostic design of the platform underpins the company's expansion ambitions beyond lung transplantation.





Key Pipeline and Programs

ALG-115 is Allogenetics' lead and sole disclosed program. It is an ex vivo gene therapy applied directly to the donor organ, targeting MHC class I and II antigen presentation pathways to reduce graft immunogenicity. The indication is initially lung transplantation — a high-rejection, high-immunosuppression burden setting where the unmet need is acute. The company plans to extend ALG-115's application to kidney grafts in a subsequent development phase, leveraging the platform's organ-agnostic design. ALG-115 is advancing toward clinical evaluation and remains at the preclinical stage; no trial registration numbers are publicly available at this time. The one-time, organ-level administration profile is the commercially and clinically distinctive feature: it removes the compliance burden of chronic immunosuppression and concentrates the intervention at a single, controlled procedural moment.





Recent Developments

The most significant recent development is the July 21, 2026 appointment of Jeroen Rovers, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer — a hire that signals the company is preparing ALG-115 for clinical-stage execution. Rovers succeeds co-founder Prof. Dr. Rainer Blasczyk, who steps back to a Clinical Advisor role. The appointment of a CMO with Phase III trial experience is a meaningful operational milestone for a preclinical company moving toward first-in-human studies.





Key Personnel

Oliver Ernst, PhD, serves as Chief Executive Officer. Jeroen Rovers, MD, PhD, was appointed Chief Medical Officer on July 21, 2026; he brings more than 20 years of drug development experience, including prior CMO roles at Mendus and Kiadis Pharma, where he oversaw ATIR through Phase III trials, and earlier senior positions at Organon, Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, and Biolitec Pharma. Prof. Dr. Rainer Blasczyk, a company co-founder, supports the leadership team as Clinical Advisor following his transition from the CMO role.





Strategic Partnerships

Allogenetics states it is backed by established life-science investors, though no funding round sizes or investor names have been publicly disclosed. The company's MTEC membership reflects engagement with Germany's medical technology and biotech ecosystem. No licensing or co-development partnerships have been publicly announced.





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