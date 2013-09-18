Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

The company is leading the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines and its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on three strategic therapeutic areas.

These are genetic medicines, with a broad pipeline of RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, cardio-metabolic disease, with a pipeline of RNAi therapeutics toward genetically validated, liver-expressed disease targets for unmet needs in cardiovascular and metabolic diseases; and hepatic infectious disease, with a pipeline of RNAi therapeutics that address the major global health challenges of hepatic infectious diseases.