A South Korean biotechnology company developing next-generation biobetters and biosimilars through proprietary platform technologies, with its human hyaluronidase ALT-B4 attracting a growing roster of global pharmaceutical partners.

Company Overview

A South Korean biotechnology company developing next-generation biobetters and biosimilars through proprietary platform technologies, with its human hyaluronidase ALT-B4 attracting a growing roster of global pharmaceutical partners. Alteogen focuses on three core pillars: biobetters with improved efficacy over existing biologics, a proprietary antibody-drug conjugate program, and complex antibody biosimilars. Its Hybrozyme platform, which enables subcutaneous conversion of intravenous biologics, has become the company's most commercially active asset. Regulatory success with its Eylea biosimilar Eyluxvi has further validated Alteogen's dual-track strategy across both platform licensing and in-house product development.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Alteogen is headquartered in Daejeon, South Korea, and listed on the KOSDAQ exchange under ticker 196170. The company operates internationally through licensing partnerships spanning Japan, India, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe.





Founding and History

Alteogen was founded in 2008 with a mission to develop next-generation biopharmaceuticals using proprietary fusion and enzyme technologies. The company built its early pipeline around NexP Fusion Technology before expanding into subcutaneous drug delivery through the Hybrozyme platform. Its KOSDAQ listing gave it a public profile in South Korea's growing biotech sector, and the European Commission's approval of Eyluxvi in September 2025 marked its first major regulatory milestone as a commercial-stage company.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Alteogen's pipeline spans oncology, ophthalmology, and metabolic disease. In ophthalmology, its approved biosimilar Eyluxvi targets the large and established wet age-related macular degeneration market dominated by Eylea. On the oncology side, ALT-B4 licensing deals with partners such as Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, and GSK's Tesaro are enabling subcutaneous formulations of major cancer biologics, including Jemperli (dostarlimab). The company has also granted an option to Lynkogen on novel protein candidates targeting NASH and other metabolic diseases.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Alteogen's Hybrozyme platform centers on ALT-B4, a recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme that degrades hyaluronic acid in subcutaneous tissue, enabling large-volume drug delivery via injection rather than intravenous infusion. This mechanism mirrors that of Halozyme's ENHANZE technology but is independently developed, positioning Alteogen as a competitive alternative for pharma companies seeking SC conversion capabilities. The company's NexP Fusion Technology is used to engineer biobetters with extended half-lives and enhanced activity compared to reference biologics. Together, these platforms give Alteogen a licensing-driven revenue model alongside its proprietary drug pipeline.





Key Pipeline and Programs

ALT-B4 is the company's most advanced and commercially active asset — a recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme that enables subcutaneous formulation of biologics originally delivered intravenously. It has been licensed exclusively to AstraZeneca for SC conversion of the company's cancer drugs (March 2025), to Daiichi Sankyo (November 2024), to Intas Pharmaceuticals (June 2024), to GSK's Tesaro unit for a SC formulation of dostarlimab (January 2026), and most recently to Biogen (March 2026). Each agreement represents a separate exclusive territory or product license.

ALT-L9 (Eyluxvi) is Alteogen's biosimilar of aflibercept (Eylea), indicated for wet age-related macular degeneration and other retinal conditions. The European Commission granted approval in September 2025, two months after a positive EMA committee recommendation, making it Alteogen's first approved product in a major regulated market. Commercial preparation is underway, with the biosimilar having bypassed a conventional Phase II study given its established reference product pathway.

Alteogen also maintains an antibody-drug conjugate program as part of its biobetter pipeline, developed using its proprietary linker and conjugation technologies, though this asset remains at an earlier stage relative to ALT-B4 and ALT-L9.





Recent Developments

Alteogen has continued to convert its ALT-B4 (Hybrozyme) human-hyaluronidase platform into commercial partnerships at pace. In January 2026, the company signed a global licence with GSK / Tesaro worth up to $285 million, followed by a March 2026 agreement with Biogen carrying $20 million upfront and up to $579 million in performance and sales milestones. Per JPM 2026 commentary, around ten further pharma partners are reportedly in active discussion, building on existing tie-ups with AstraZeneca (up to $1.35 billion), MSD (up to $432 million), and others.





Key Personnel

Park Soon-jae serves as founder and chief executive, having led the company since its establishment in 2008 and guided its transformation from a biosimilar developer into a platform-licensing business. The executive team oversees both the commercial licensing strategy around Hybrozyme and the in-house regulatory and manufacturing operations that delivered the Eyluxvi approval.





Strategic Partnerships

Alteogen's ALT-B4 platform now underpins partnerships across at least six global pharma companies. Confirmed deals include AstraZeneca (up to $1.35 billion), MSD (up to $432 million), Biogen (up to $599 million total in 2026), and GSK / Tesaro (up to $285 million in 2026). Each agreement licences subcutaneous-formulation rights for specified products, leveraging ALT-B4's ability to convert intravenous biologics into rapid subcutaneous administrations.





FAQ Section