A South Korean biotechnology company developing next-generation biobetters and biosimilars through proprietary platform technologies, with its human hyaluronidase ALT-B4 attracting a growing roster of global pharmaceutical partners. Alteogen focuses on three core pillars: biobetters with improved efficacy over existing biologics, a proprietary antibody-drug conjugate program, and complex antibody biosimilars. Its Hybrozyme platform, which enables subcutaneous conversion of intravenous biologics, has become the company's most commercially active asset. Regulatory success with its Eylea biosimilar Eyluxvi has further validated Alteogen's dual-track strategy across both platform licensing and in-house product development.
Alteogen is headquartered in Daejeon, South Korea, and listed on the KOSDAQ exchange under ticker 196170. The company operates internationally through licensing partnerships spanning Japan, India, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe.
Alteogen was founded in 2008 with a mission to develop next-generation biopharmaceuticals using proprietary fusion and enzyme technologies. The company built its early pipeline around NexP Fusion Technology before expanding into subcutaneous drug delivery through the Hybrozyme platform. Its KOSDAQ listing gave it a public profile in South Korea's growing biotech sector, and the European Commission's approval of Eyluxvi in September 2025 marked its first major regulatory milestone as a commercial-stage company.
Alteogen's pipeline spans oncology, ophthalmology, and metabolic disease. In ophthalmology, its approved biosimilar Eyluxvi targets the large and established wet age-related macular degeneration market dominated by Eylea. On the oncology side, ALT-B4 licensing deals with partners such as Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, and GSK's Tesaro are enabling subcutaneous formulations of major cancer biologics, including Jemperli (dostarlimab). The company has also granted an option to Lynkogen on novel protein candidates targeting NASH and other metabolic diseases.
Alteogen's Hybrozyme platform centers on ALT-B4, a recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme that degrades hyaluronic acid in subcutaneous tissue, enabling large-volume drug delivery via injection rather than intravenous infusion. This mechanism mirrors that of Halozyme's ENHANZE technology but is independently developed, positioning Alteogen as a competitive alternative for pharma companies seeking SC conversion capabilities. The company's NexP Fusion Technology is used to engineer biobetters with extended half-lives and enhanced activity compared to reference biologics. Together, these platforms give Alteogen a licensing-driven revenue model alongside its proprietary drug pipeline.
ALT-B4 is the company's most advanced and commercially active asset — a recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme that enables subcutaneous formulation of biologics originally delivered intravenously. It has been licensed exclusively to AstraZeneca for SC conversion of the company's cancer drugs (March 2025), to Daiichi Sankyo (November 2024), to Intas Pharmaceuticals (June 2024), to GSK's Tesaro unit for a SC formulation of dostarlimab (January 2026), and most recently to Biogen (March 2026). Each agreement represents a separate exclusive territory or product license.
ALT-L9 (Eyluxvi) is Alteogen's biosimilar of aflibercept (Eylea), indicated for wet age-related macular degeneration and other retinal conditions. The European Commission granted approval in September 2025, two months after a positive EMA committee recommendation, making it Alteogen's first approved product in a major regulated market. Commercial preparation is underway, with the biosimilar having bypassed a conventional Phase II study given its established reference product pathway.
Alteogen also maintains an antibody-drug conjugate program as part of its biobetter pipeline, developed using its proprietary linker and conjugation technologies, though this asset remains at an earlier stage relative to ALT-B4 and ALT-L9.
Alteogen has continued to convert its ALT-B4 (Hybrozyme) human-hyaluronidase platform into commercial partnerships at pace. In January 2026, the company signed a global licence with GSK / Tesaro worth up to $285 million, followed by a March 2026 agreement with Biogen carrying $20 million upfront and up to $579 million in performance and sales milestones. Per JPM 2026 commentary, around ten further pharma partners are reportedly in active discussion, building on existing tie-ups with AstraZeneca (up to $1.35 billion), MSD (up to $432 million), and others.
Park Soon-jae serves as founder and chief executive, having led the company since its establishment in 2008 and guided its transformation from a biosimilar developer into a platform-licensing business. The executive team oversees both the commercial licensing strategy around Hybrozyme and the in-house regulatory and manufacturing operations that delivered the Eyluxvi approval.
Alteogen's ALT-B4 platform now underpins partnerships across at least six global pharma companies. Confirmed deals include AstraZeneca (up to $1.35 billion), MSD (up to $432 million), Biogen (up to $599 million total in 2026), and GSK / Tesaro (up to $285 million in 2026). Each agreement licences subcutaneous-formulation rights for specified products, leveraging ALT-B4's ability to convert intravenous biologics into rapid subcutaneous administrations.
ALT-B4 offers pharmaceutical companies a route to convert established intravenous biologics into subcutaneous formulations, dramatically improving patient convenience and potentially extending commercial life cycles. Subcutaneous delivery reduces infusion center dependency, shortens administration time, and can support label expansions — strong incentives for companies holding major oncology and immunology franchises. Alteogen has structured each deal as an exclusive license for a specific drug or territory, enabling it to monetize ALT-B4 repeatedly across multiple partners without cannibalizing existing agreements.
Hybrozyme produces a recombinant human hyaluronidase that transiently breaks down hyaluronic acid in subcutaneous tissue, creating space for large-volume drug injection that would otherwise be physiologically impossible. This allows biologics formulated for IV infusion — typically requiring hospital administration — to be delivered in minutes via a simple subcutaneous injection. The approach is well-validated in the clinic through Halozyme's analogous ENHANZE technology, but Alteogen's independently developed enzyme provides pharma companies with an alternative, reducing dependency on a single supplier.
Unlike most biosimilar companies that compete primarily on manufacturing cost and price, Alteogen combines a platform-licensing business with in-house product development, creating two distinct revenue streams. The ALT-B4 licensing model generates fees and milestones from blue-chip partners without requiring Alteogen to fund late-stage clinical trials itself. This capital-efficient approach, paired with proprietary biosimilar and biobetter assets like Eyluxvi, positions Alteogen closer to a platform technology company than a conventional biosimilar manufacturer.
Eyluxvi (ALT-L9) is Alteogen's biosimilar of aflibercept, the VEGF inhibitor marketed as Eylea by Regeneron and Bayer for wet age-related macular degeneration and related retinal conditions. The European Commission approved Eyluxvi in September 2025, following a positive EMA committee opinion, marking Alteogen's first major regulatory clearance in a leading global market. The approval validates the company's biosimilar development capabilities and opens a pathway to commercial revenue from the large and growing anti-VEGF ophthalmology market in Europe.
Alteogen's current pipeline is anchored in ophthalmology through Eyluxvi and in oncology through its ALT-B4 partnerships with AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, and GSK's Tesaro. The company has signaled expansion into metabolic disease by granting Lynkogen an exclusive option on novel protein candidates targeting NASH. Its antibody-drug conjugate program adds another oncology strand developed under the NexP Fusion Technology platform, though this asset is at an earlier stage than the company's licensed and approved programs.
Alteogen has crossed the threshold from pure development-stage company to commercial-stage biotech with the Eyluxvi approval and active licensing revenue from multiple ALT-B4 deals. The company is now in commercial preparation for Eyluxvi in Europe while continuing to execute new licensing agreements — Biogen being the most recent addition in March 2026. Near-term milestones include Eyluxvi market uptake in European ophthalmology, potential additional ALT-B4 licensing deals, and progression of its antibody-drug conjugate and NASH programs toward defined clinical readouts.
Key watchpoints for Alteogen include both near-term opportunities and meaningful execution risks:
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