Saturday 10 January 2026

One To Watch

Alveus Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with research and development operations in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Founding and History

Alveus launched in January 2026 with a $159.8 million Series A financing to support Phase II development of its lead program and to fund IND filings for additional candidates. The round was led by New Rhein Healthcare Investors, Andera Partners, and Omega Funds, with participation from a syndicate that included Sanofi Capital and other investors.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Alveus is focused on obesity and metabolic diseases. The company’s development strategy centers on durability of weight loss, weight maintenance, and tolerability, with programs built around incretin and amylin biology.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Alveus is developing peptide- and protein-based metabolic therapeutics, including multifunctional formats and oral small molecules. The lead program combines GLP-1 receptor agonism with antagonism of the GIP receptor using a fusion-protein design. The broader portfolio includes selective amylin-pathway programs, spanning peptide agonists and oral small-molecule approaches.

Key Personnel

  • Raj Kannan is Chief Executive Officer.
  • Jacob Jeppesen is Chief Scientific Officer and Head of R&D.
  • Brian Bloomquist is Chief Business and Strategy Officer.
  • Xiao-Ping Dai is Chief Technical Officer.
  • Nayan Parekh is Chairman of the Board.

Strategic Partnerships

Alveus is backed by a venture syndicate led by New Rhein Healthcare Investors, Andera Partners, and Omega Funds, with Sanofi Capital participating in the Series A. The company’s current disclosures emphasize internally driven development of its pipeline.


FAQ Section

Alveus develops next-generation therapies for obesity and metabolic diseases built around validated metabolic hormone pathways, including incretin and amylin biology, using injectable and oral modalities.

The company focuses on obesity and metabolic diseases, with programs designed for chronic weight management and related metabolic outcomes.

  • ALV-100 is the lead program in Phase II. It is described as a bifunctional GIP receptor antagonist and GLP-1 receptor agonist fusion protein.
  • ALV-200 is a selective amylin receptor 3 peptide agonist in IND-enabling development.

The company also lists an amylin small-molecule program and additional undisclosed assets at earlier stages.

On January 8, 2026, Alveus launched publicly and announced a $159.8 million Series A financing to advance ALV-100 through Phase II and to support IND filings for additional pipeline candidates.

As of the company’s January 2026 launch announcement, public disclosures focused on program stage and development plans rather than detailed clinical readouts.

Near-term priorities include continued Phase II development of ALV-100 and IND-enabling and IND filing work for additional candidates, including ALV-200.

Alveus is led by executives with prior experience across biopharmaceutical R&D, CMC, and business development in metabolic disease and adjacent therapeutic areas, with a board chaired by New Rhein’s Nayan Parekh.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Alveus Therapeutics News

$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
More Alveus Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
FDA setback for Aquestive Thera’s Anaphylm
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze