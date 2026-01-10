Alveus Therapeutics

Alveus launched in January 2026 with a $159.8 million Series A financing to support Phase II development of its lead program and to fund IND filings for additional candidates. The round was led by New Rhein Healthcare Investors, Andera Partners, and Omega Funds, with participation from a syndicate that included Sanofi Capital and other investors.
Alveus is focused on obesity and metabolic diseases. The company’s development strategy centers on durability of weight loss, weight maintenance, and tolerability, with programs built around incretin and amylin biology.
Alveus is developing peptide- and protein-based metabolic therapeutics, including multifunctional formats and oral small molecules. The lead program combines GLP-1 receptor agonism with antagonism of the GIP receptor using a fusion-protein design. The broader portfolio includes selective amylin-pathway programs, spanning peptide agonists and oral small-molecule approaches.
Alveus is backed by a venture syndicate led by New Rhein Healthcare Investors, Andera Partners, and Omega Funds, with Sanofi Capital participating in the Series A. The company’s current disclosures emphasize internally driven development of its pipeline.
Alveus develops next-generation therapies for obesity and metabolic diseases built around validated metabolic hormone pathways, including incretin and amylin biology, using injectable and oral modalities.
The company focuses on obesity and metabolic diseases, with programs designed for chronic weight management and related metabolic outcomes.
The company also lists an amylin small-molecule program and additional undisclosed assets at earlier stages.
On January 8, 2026, Alveus launched publicly and announced a $159.8 million Series A financing to advance ALV-100 through Phase II and to support IND filings for additional pipeline candidates.
As of the company’s January 2026 launch announcement, public disclosures focused on program stage and development plans rather than detailed clinical readouts.
Near-term priorities include continued Phase II development of ALV-100 and IND-enabling and IND filing work for additional candidates, including ALV-200.
Alveus is led by executives with prior experience across biopharmaceutical R&D, CMC, and business development in metabolic disease and adjacent therapeutic areas, with a board chaired by New Rhein’s Nayan Parekh.
