Alveus Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with research and development operations in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Founding and History

Alveus launched in January 2026 with a $159.8 million Series A financing to support Phase II development of its lead program and to fund IND filings for additional candidates. The round was led by New Rhein Healthcare Investors, Andera Partners, and Omega Funds, with participation from a syndicate that included Sanofi Capital and other investors.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Alveus is focused on obesity and metabolic diseases. The company’s development strategy centers on durability of weight loss, weight maintenance, and tolerability, with programs built around incretin and amylin biology.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Alveus is developing peptide- and protein-based metabolic therapeutics, including multifunctional formats and oral small molecules. The lead program combines GLP-1 receptor agonism with antagonism of the GIP receptor using a fusion-protein design. The broader portfolio includes selective amylin-pathway programs, spanning peptide agonists and oral small-molecule approaches.

Key Personnel

Raj Kannan is Chief Executive Officer.

is Chief Executive Officer. Jacob Jeppesen is Chief Scientific Officer and Head of R&D.

is Chief Scientific Officer and Head of R&D. Brian Bloomquist is Chief Business and Strategy Officer.

is Chief Business and Strategy Officer. Xiao-Ping Dai is Chief Technical Officer.

is Chief Technical Officer. Nayan Parekh is Chairman of the Board.

Strategic Partnerships

Alveus is backed by a venture syndicate led by New Rhein Healthcare Investors, Andera Partners, and Omega Funds, with Sanofi Capital participating in the Series A. The company’s current disclosures emphasize internally driven development of its pipeline.





FAQ Section