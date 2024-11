Alzheon is a privately-held biopharmaceutical company with a focus on Alzheimer's disease.

The US company has a Phase III-ready program in the disease, ALZ-801, an oral small molecule inhibitor of beta amyloid misfolding and the consequent formation of small neurotoxic aggregates, or oligomers.

Alzheon also has a discovery platform of small molecules for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.