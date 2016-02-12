AM–Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary recombinant human Alkaline Phosphatase (AP) therapeutics, which have the potential to transform the treatment prospects for patients with Acute Kidney Injury, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Hypophosphatasia.

Previously, the Netherlands-based company developed and successfully tested a bovine form of AP in three phase II trials in patients with sepsis, AKI and UC.

AM-Pharma has since developed and manufactured a proprietary and fully human recombinant form of AP, known as recAP. In a Phase I study in healthy volunteers recAP showed a clean safety profile and favorable pharmacological properties.

Recently, the company started a Phase II trial in patients diagnosed with sepsis-associated acute kidney injury (SA-AKI). With an estimated two million AKI patients in the western world, no current treatments available, and an estimated $10 billion healthcare cost for AKI supportive care in the US, a therapy would be very welcome.