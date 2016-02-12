Previously, the Netherlands-based company developed and successfully tested a bovine form of AP in three phase II trials in patients with sepsis, AKI and UC.
AM-Pharma has since developed and manufactured a proprietary and fully human recombinant form of AP, known as recAP. In a Phase I study in healthy volunteers recAP showed a clean safety profile and favorable pharmacological properties.
Recently, the company started a Phase II trial in patients diagnosed with sepsis-associated acute kidney injury (SA-AKI). With an estimated two million AKI patients in the western world, no current treatments available, and an estimated $10 billion healthcare cost for AKI supportive care in the US, a therapy would be very welcome.
