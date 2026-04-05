A Boulder-based drug discovery company developing orally delivered small molecule therapies for obesity and metabolic disorders, leveraging structure-based drug discovery expertise. The company focuses on creating oral alternatives to existing injectable treatments in the cardiometabolic space. Ambrosia's scientific team brings collective experience across drug discovery stages, with contributions to 30 IND filings, 25 new molecular entities, and 7 FDA approvals.
Ambrosia Biosciences is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, USA. The company operates primarily from its Boulder facility where it conducts preclinical development operations.
Ambrosia Biosciences was founded in 2024 by Nick Traggis. The company completed a $25 million Series A financing in December 2024, led by Merck with participation from existing investors, followed by an oversubscribed $100 million Series B financing in March 2026.
The company's primary focus is on obesity and broader metabolic disorders, targeting the growing cardiometabolic disease market. Ambrosia aims to develop oral small molecule alternatives to existing injectable therapies in this space. The company's strategy centers on addressing the need for more convenient administration routes in metabolic disease treatment.
Ambrosia's platform is based on structure-based drug discovery for developing orally delivered small molecule therapies. The company's approach focuses on creating oral formulations that can achieve similar efficacy to injectable treatments like GLP-1 receptor agonists. This platform leverages the team's collective expertise in small molecule drug design and optimization.
The company's lead programme is developing an oral small molecule GLP-1 therapy, which is approaching clinical trial initiation following the Series B financing. The programme represents Ambrosia's primary focus within its broader cardiometabolic pipeline. Additional pipeline details have not been disclosed, but the company describes having a broader small molecule cardiometabolic portfolio in development.
Nick Traggis serves as Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ambrosia Biosciences. The management team also includes Patrice Matchett, who previously held senior research roles at Pfizer and Array BioPharma, contributing to small molecule targeted therapy development across oncology and other therapeutic areas.
Ambrosia has established a strategic investment relationship with Merck, which led the company's Series A financing in December 2024. This partnership provides both financial support and potential strategic collaboration opportunities as the company advances its oral small molecule programmes toward clinical development.
The primary challenge is successfully developing oral small molecule alternatives to injectable GLP-1 therapies that can match their efficacy and safety profiles. This requires overcoming significant formulation and bioavailability hurdles that have challenged other companies attempting similar approaches in the cardiometabolic space.
Oral delivery would address major patient convenience and compliance issues with current injectable GLP-1 therapies used for obesity and diabetes treatment. An effective oral alternative could significantly expand patient access and adherence, representing a substantial commercial opportunity in the rapidly growing cardiometabolic market.
Ambrosia's differentiation lies in its structure-based drug discovery platform specifically focused on creating orally bioavailable small molecules targeting cardiometabolic pathways. The company's experienced team has contributed to multiple successful drug approvals, bringing proven drug discovery expertise to this challenging formulation problem.
The oral GLP-1 programme represents Ambrosia's lead asset entering clinical development and validates the company's core platform approach. Success in this programme could establish Ambrosia as a significant player in the cardiometabolic space while demonstrating the broader potential of their oral small molecule platform.
Ambrosia's pipeline is defined by obesity and broader metabolic disorders, with particular emphasis on cardiometabolic diseases. The company's strategy focuses on developing oral alternatives to existing injectable therapies across multiple metabolic pathways, though GLP-1 represents the lead programme.
Ambrosia is in late preclinical development, preparing to initiate clinical trials for its lead oral small molecule GLP-1 programme following its Series B financing. The company represents a preclinical-to-clinical transition stage biotechnology company with additional earlier-stage programmes in development.
Key near-term catalysts and risks to monitor include:
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