Company Overview

A Boulder-based drug discovery company developing orally delivered small molecule therapies for obesity and metabolic disorders, leveraging structure-based drug discovery expertise. The company focuses on creating oral alternatives to existing injectable treatments in the cardiometabolic space. Ambrosia's scientific team brings collective experience across drug discovery stages, with contributions to 30 IND filings, 25 new molecular entities, and 7 FDA approvals.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Ambrosia Biosciences is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, USA. The company operates primarily from its Boulder facility where it conducts preclinical development operations.





Founding and History

Ambrosia Biosciences was founded in 2024 by Nick Traggis. The company completed a $25 million Series A financing in December 2024, led by Merck with participation from existing investors, followed by an oversubscribed $100 million Series B financing in March 2026.





Therapy Areas and Focus

The company's primary focus is on obesity and broader metabolic disorders, targeting the growing cardiometabolic disease market. Ambrosia aims to develop oral small molecule alternatives to existing injectable therapies in this space. The company's strategy centers on addressing the need for more convenient administration routes in metabolic disease treatment.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Ambrosia's platform is based on structure-based drug discovery for developing orally delivered small molecule therapies. The company's approach focuses on creating oral formulations that can achieve similar efficacy to injectable treatments like GLP-1 receptor agonists. This platform leverages the team's collective expertise in small molecule drug design and optimization.





Key Pipeline and Programs

The company's lead programme is developing an oral small molecule GLP-1 therapy, which is approaching clinical trial initiation following the Series B financing. The programme represents Ambrosia's primary focus within its broader cardiometabolic pipeline. Additional pipeline details have not been disclosed, but the company describes having a broader small molecule cardiometabolic portfolio in development.





Key Personnel

Nick Traggis serves as Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ambrosia Biosciences. The management team also includes Patrice Matchett, who previously held senior research roles at Pfizer and Array BioPharma, contributing to small molecule targeted therapy development across oncology and other therapeutic areas.





Strategic Partnerships

Ambrosia has established a strategic investment relationship with Merck, which led the company's Series A financing in December 2024. This partnership provides both financial support and potential strategic collaboration opportunities as the company advances its oral small molecule programmes toward clinical development.





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