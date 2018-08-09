Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

ambys

Ambys Medicines

Ambys Medicines is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapies for people with advanced liver disease.

Founded by leaders in liver disease and regenerative medicine, Ambys is pioneering the application of novel modalities – including cell and gene therapy, and gain-of-function drug therapy – to meet the urgent need for treatments that restore liver function and prevent the progression to liver failure across multiple liver diseases.

Ambys was launched in 2018 by Third Rock Ventures and Takeda Pharmaceuticals and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Ambys Medicines News

Takeda driving new venture to tackle liver diseases
8 August 2018
More Ambys Medicines news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze