Ambys Medicines is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapies for people with advanced liver disease.

Founded by leaders in liver disease and regenerative medicine, Ambys is pioneering the application of novel modalities – including cell and gene therapy, and gain-of-function drug therapy – to meet the urgent need for treatments that restore liver function and prevent the progression to liver failure across multiple liver diseases.

Ambys was launched in 2018 by Third Rock Ventures and Takeda Pharmaceuticals and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.