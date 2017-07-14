A Philadelphia-based rare disease biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for lysosomal storage disorders, including its approved small molecule chaperone Galafold and next-generation enzyme replacement therapies.

Company Overview

A Philadelphia-based rare disease biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for lysosomal storage disorders, including its approved small molecule chaperone Galafold and next-generation enzyme replacement therapies. Amicus has built a diversified rare disease portfolio spanning oral pharmacological chaperones, engineered enzyme replacement therapies, and gene therapy. The company markets two commercial products — Galafold for Fabry disease and Pombiliti plus Opfolda for Pompe disease — while advancing a gene therapy pipeline through its Celenex acquisition.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Amicus is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with commercial and operational infrastructure spanning North America and Europe. The company markets its approved therapies in the United States, European Union, and multiple additional international markets, including the UK and Japan.





Founding and History

Amicus Therapeutics was founded in 2002 with a scientific focus on pharmacological chaperone technology for lysosomal diseases. The company went public on the Nasdaq under the ticker FOLD and gained its first commercial approval with migalastat (Galafold) for Fabry disease, approved in the EU in 2016 and the US in 2018 following an initial FDA request for additional data. Amicus expanded its pipeline through the acquisition of Scioderm, a rare skin disease-focused biopharma, and the gene therapy-oriented Celenex buy, signaling a broader platform ambition in rare disorders.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Amicus concentrates on lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs), a class of rare, inherited metabolic diseases caused by enzyme deficiencies that lead to toxic substrate accumulation in cells. Its lead commercial focus is Fabry disease and Pompe disease, both of which carry significant morbidity and unmet need despite existing enzyme replacement options. The company's strategy targets patients inadequately served by first-generation enzyme replacement therapies, aiming to improve clinical outcomes through superior enzyme engineering and chaperone-mediated stabilization.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Amicus pioneered the use of pharmacological chaperones — small molecules that bind and stabilize misfolded mutant proteins, restoring their trafficking and function. Galafold exploits this mechanism specifically for amenable GLA mutations in Fabry disease, distinguishing it from infused enzyme replacement therapies. For Pompe disease, the company developed a next-generation ERT approach pairing cipaglucosidase alfa (Pombiliti), an enzyme with high mannose-6-phosphate content for improved lysosomal targeting, with the chaperone miglustat (Opfolda) to stabilize the enzyme in circulation. Through Celenex, Amicus has added AAV-based gene therapy capabilities to its platform toolkit.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Galafold (migalastat) is an oral pharmacological chaperone approved in the US, EU, UK, and Japan for adults with Fabry disease who have an amenable GLA mutation. It remains the only approved oral monotherapy for Fabry disease and has been the subject of multiple long-term outcome analyses, including data presented at WORLDSymposium 2017 demonstrating sustained benefit across cardiac and renal endpoints.

Pombiliti (cipaglucosidase alfa) plus Opfolda (miglustat) received FDA approval in 2023 as a two-component therapy for adults with late-onset Pompe disease. The regimen is designed to outperform alglucosidase alfa by delivering a higher-uptake enzyme stabilized by an oral chaperone co-administration, addressing one of the core limitations of first-generation ERT.

Elfabrio (pegunigalsidase alfa), developed in collaboration with Chiesi and Protalix BioTherapeutics, is a PEGylated plant cell-expressed recombinant alpha-galactosidase A approved for Fabry disease. Chiesi received UK regulatory approval for a monthly dosing regimen for Elfabrio in May 2026, extending the convenience profile of this ERT option.

Through the Celenex acquisition, Amicus gained an AAV-based gene therapy portfolio targeting LSDs, expanding into earlier-stage investigational programs for conditions with no approved treatments.





Recent Developments

In June 2024, Amicus and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV mutually terminated their previously announced SPAC business combination agreement, citing adverse market conditions, ending a planned transaction sponsored by Perceptive Advisors. Also in June 2024, a Phase III trial of the Scioderm-derived wound healing candidate for epidermolysis bullosa failed to meet its primary endpoint, causing a sharp pre-market share decline before partial recovery. That same period saw the completion of the Celenex gene therapy portfolio acquisition, broadening the company's long-term rare disease pipeline into AAV modalities. In May 2026, partner Chiesi secured UK approval for monthly dosing of Elfabrio, a labeling advance that strengthens the commercial profile of the Fabry ERT franchise.





Key Personnel

John F. Crowley serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Amicus Therapeutics, bringing decades of rare disease advocacy and industry leadership; his personal experience with Pompe disease in his children has shaped the company's patient-centric mission. Bradley Campbell serves as President and Chief Operating Officer, overseeing global commercial execution across the Galafold and Pombiliti franchises. The company's scientific leadership has historically been anchored around LSD biochemistry and enzyme engineering expertise aligned with its chaperone and ERT platforms.





Strategic Partnerships

Amicus has a long-standing collaboration with Chiesi Farmaceutici and Protalix BioTherapeutics on Elfabrio (pegunigalsidase alfa), covering development and commercialization of this PEGylated Fabry ERT across major markets. The Celenex acquisition brought in-house gene therapy expertise and potential future AAV partnership opportunities as programs advance toward the clinic. The terminated ARYA Sciences SPAC deal in June 2024 had sought to leverage Perceptive Advisors' life sciences investment network but was abandoned due to market conditions.





FAQ Section