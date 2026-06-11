Company Overview

A clinical-stage oncology biotechnology company building a dual-track pipeline around CSF1R-targeted antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates, with lead asset AMB-05X in Phase IIb for a rare macrophage-driven joint tumor. AmMax Bio is pursuing two distinct biological strategies simultaneously: local CSF1R blockade for macrophage-driven diseases, and systemic ADC payloads for solid and hematological cancers. The company's intra-articular delivery angle on CSF1R inhibition is deliberately unconventional — it sidesteps the systemic tolerability issues that have constrained oral and IV CSF1R inhibitors in TGCT. That differentiation, combined with FDA Fast Track status for AMB-05X, is what puts AmMax on the radar despite its private, early-stage profile.





Headquarters and Global Presence

AmMax Bio is a US-based private company. The company participated in the 2026 BIO International Convention, signaling active engagement with the broader biopharma partnering community, and its Lonza deal brings a Switzerland-based manufacturing dimension to the AMB-104 program.





Founding and History

AmMax Bio is a private clinical-stage company; specific founding year and founder details are not publicly available from current sources. The company reached a meaningful regulatory milestone in September 2022 when the FDA granted Fast Track designation to AMB-05X for TGCT. First patients were dosed in the AMB-05X Phase IIb study in January 2023, and the June 2026 licensing agreement with Lonza marks the company's most recent public strategic move.





Therapy Areas and Focus

The primary focus is oncology, with a secondary reach into macrophage-driven inflammatory and fibrotic diseases through the CSF1R platform. TGCT — a rare, locally aggressive neoplasm of the synovium driven by CSF1 overexpression — is the lead indication, affecting a small but clearly defined patient population with significant unmet need after surgery. The ADC programs address broader oncology populations: AMB-101 and AMB-102 target solid tumors, while AMB-104 is directed at hematological cancers. The underlying thesis is that CSF1R biology and ADC cytotoxicity are complementary tools for tumors defined by macrophage infiltration or direct malignant cell killing.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

AmMax operates two platform modalities. The first is a monoclonal antibody against CSF1R, the receptor that drives macrophage proliferation and survival; blocking it locally in the joint is intended to eliminate the tumor-associated macrophage population that sustains TGCT growth, while avoiding the liver toxicity and edema seen with systemic CSF1R inhibitors. The second modality is a suite of antibody-drug conjugates: AMB-101 and AMB-102 pair undisclosed antibody targets with cytotoxic payloads for solid tumors, while AMB-104 leverages Lonza's validated conjugation chemistry and linker-payload technology to optimize delivery in hematological malignancies. The Lonza partnership is strategically important for AMB-104 — accessing established conjugation infrastructure de-risks manufacturing scale-up at an early development stage.





Key Pipeline and Programs

AMB-05X is the company's most advanced asset: a potent anti-CSF1R monoclonal antibody delivered intra-articularly, targeting the CSF1/CSF1R signaling axis that drives TGCT. It holds FDA Fast Track designation (September 2022) and is currently in a Phase IIb study, with first patients dosed in January 2023. The intra-articular route is the clinical bet — it concentrates drug at the disease site while limiting systemic exposure, a meaningful design choice in a field where systemic pexidartinib carries a boxed warning for hepatotoxicity.

AMB-101 and AMB-102 are antibody-drug conjugates in development for solid tumor indications; specific targets, payloads, and clinical stages beyond preclinical or early clinical have not been publicly disclosed.

AMB-104 is an ADC targeting hematological cancers, being optimized using Lonza's conjugation and linker-payload platform under the June 2026 licensing agreement. The Lonza technology brings validated chemistry to AmMax's own monoclonal antibody backbone, with the partnership aimed at accelerating AMB-104's path toward clinical entry.





Recent Developments

The most significant recent development is the June 2026 non-exclusive licensing agreement with Lonza, giving AmMax access to Lonza's conjugation and linker-payload technologies specifically to advance AMB-104 in hematological cancers. AmMax also exhibited at the 2026 BIO International Convention, the industry's principal partnering forum, suggesting the company is actively seeking collaborations or financing. The Phase IIb study for AMB-05X, which opened in January 2023, is the pipeline's most active clinical catalyst, with data readouts anticipated as enrollment matures.





Key Personnel

Specific executive names and credentials are not publicly available in current sources. AmMax Bio is a private company and has not made leadership announcements through publicly indexed channels at this time.





Strategic Partnerships

The company's defining partnership is a June 2026 non-exclusive licensing agreement with Lonza, covering conjugation and linker-payload technologies for the AMB-104 ADC program targeting hematological cancers. Financial terms were not disclosed. No additional licensing, co-development, or commercialization partnerships have been publicly announced.





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