A US pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, and founded by brothers Chirag and Chintu Patel, Amneal Pharmaceuticals manufactures and markets generic medicines, specialty branded products, and biosimilars, generating $3.02 billion in revenue in 2025 and pursuing an 'Amneal 2.0' growth strategy targeting biosimilar expansion, GLP-1 manufacturing, and specialty medicine launches.

Company Overview

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a publicly traded pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, and one of the largest manufacturers of generic medicines in the United States. Founded in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Patel, Amneal has evolved from a generics start-up into a diversified pharmaceutical enterprise operating across three business segments: Affordable Medicines (generics, injectables, and biosimilars), Specialty (branded CNS and endocrinology products), and AvKARE (government and institutional distribution). In 2025, Amneal reported net revenues of $3.02 billion, an 8% increase versus 2024, and has set ambitious targets for growth under its 'Amneal 2.0' strategic initiative.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Amneal Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, United States, with manufacturing facilities across the United States and internationally, including in India. The company's primary commercial operations are focused on the US market, where it distributes to retail pharmacies, hospital systems, specialty pharmacy channels, and government agencies via its AvKARE division. Its manufacturing infrastructure supports production of solid oral dosage forms, inhalation products, injectables, and topical formulations, as well as biosimilar biologics.





Founding and History

Amneal Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2002 by brothers Chirag Patel and Chintu Patel, who built the company from a start-up generics business into one of the top US generics manufacturers. The company grew organically and through targeted acquisitions, expanding its formulation capabilities into complex dosage forms including inhalation, injectables, and topical products. A major milestone was the combination with Impax Laboratories in 2018, which significantly expanded Amneal's specialty product portfolio and scale. The company has since invested in biosimilars as a strategic growth pillar, generating $126 million in revenue from its first three biosimilars in 2024.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Amneal operates across three core business areas. The Affordable Medicines segment encompasses its generics portfolio, injectables, and a growing biosimilars platform, targeting complex generics where it faces limited competition. The Specialty segment focuses on branded prescription products in central nervous system disorders and endocrinology, including CREXONT, a proprietary CNS product highlighted as a key growth driver in the company's 2026 outlook. The AvKARE segment provides pharmaceutical and medical products to US government agencies and institutions, operating as a re-packaging and wholesale distribution business. The company targets biosimilars as the 'next wave of affordable medicines', addressing more than $234 billion in biologic losses of exclusivity expected over the next decade.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Amneal's manufacturing capabilities span a range of pharmaceutical dosage forms and modalities. In generics, the company has developed expertise in complex formulations including inhalation products (pressurised metered-dose inhalers and dry powder inhalers), injectables, topicals, and extended-release solid orals, which tend to face less competition than standard oral generics. In biosimilars, Amneal has built commercial and regulatory capabilities to develop and launch biosimilar versions of major biologic medicines. A GLP-1 manufacturing collaboration with Pfizer is progressing, with two dedicated GLP-1 manufacturing facilities under construction, reflecting the company's investment in the growing demand for GLP-1-based obesity and diabetes medicines.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Amneal's 2026 pipeline is centred on its biosimilars expansion and specialty launches. The company had three commercial biosimilars generating revenue in 2024 and is targeting six commercial biosimilars in the US market by 2027, with denosumab (bone health and oncology) expected to launch in the second half of 2026 and omalizumab (XOLAIR) expected in 2027. CREXONT, a CNS specialty product, is a key growth driver in the Specialty segment. The company plans to file 10–15 additional complex pharmaceutical programmes in 2026, including inhalation and injectable products. The GLP-1 manufacturing collaboration with Pfizer represents a longer-term growth opportunity in the obesity medicine supply chain.





Key Personnel

Chirag Patel co-founded Amneal Pharmaceuticals in 2002 alongside his brother Chintu Patel and has served as Co-Chief Executive Officer and President since August 2019, providing strategic leadership for the company's evolution from a generics manufacturer into a diversified pharmaceutical enterprise. Under his leadership, Amneal has developed its biosimilars platform, advanced specialty branded products, and launched the 'Amneal 2.0' strategic initiative targeting higher-value growth across biosimilars, specialty medicines, and GLP-1 manufacturing.





Strategic Partnerships

Amneal's most notable recent strategic partnership is a GLP-1 manufacturing collaboration with Pfizer, under which two dedicated manufacturing facilities are being built to support the supply of GLP-1-based medicines. This collaboration positions Amneal to participate in the high-growth obesity and diabetes therapeutics market as a contract manufacturer and supplier. The AvKARE business segment operates as a distribution partner to US government agencies including the Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense. Amneal also pursues in-licensing and partnerships to expand its specialty and complex generics portfolio, building on its base of biosimilar and innovative product development capabilities.





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