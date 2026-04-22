A Chinese biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Xiamen specializing in recombinant protein therapeutics, with a strategic focus on achieving functional cure in chronic hepatitis B through cytokine-based and combination approaches.

Company Overview

A Chinese biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Xiamen specializing in recombinant protein therapeutics, with a strategic focus on achieving functional cure in chronic hepatitis B through cytokine-based and combination approaches. Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd. is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market under the ticker 688278.SS. The company develops, manufactures, and markets both regular and long-acting recombinant protein drugs targeting viral hepatitis, malignant tumors, and immunological conditions. Its stated mission is to advance clinical cure of chronic hepatitis B, an area of significant unmet need in China and globally.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Amoytop is headquartered in Xiamen, Fujian Province, China, where its R&D and manufacturing operations are concentrated. The company operates primarily within China but has pursued international clinical collaborations, most notably with US-based biotechs, signaling an ambition to broaden its global development footprint.





Founding and History

Amoytop was founded in 1996 in Xiamen, establishing itself over nearly three decades as a specialist in recombinant protein drug development and production. The company went public on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR Market, reflecting its standing as one of China's established innovators in cytokine and hepatitis biologics. Its long history in interferon manufacturing provided the commercial base from which it has expanded into next-generation long-acting formulations and combination cure strategies for hepatitis B.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Chronic hepatitis B is the central priority for Amoytop, driven by the enormous disease burden in China, where tens of millions of patients remain chronically infected and at risk of cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. The company is advancing multiple pipeline programs explicitly aimed at achieving CHB functional cure, a goal that has eluded current standard-of-care nucleos(t)ide analogues and existing interferons. Beyond hepatitis, Amoytop addresses malignant tumors and immunotherapy indications through its cytokine portfolio. The company's technology platforms also span hematologic and metabolic disease areas.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Amoytop's foundational platform centers on recombinant protein engineering, encompassing both standard-acting and long-acting formulations of cytokines, particularly interferons and colony-stimulating factors. The company has extended this base into antisense oligonucleotide approaches and small molecule drug development, as well as early-stage cell therapy programs. Long-acting pegylated interferon remains a cornerstone asset given its established role in HBV immune modulation. The breadth of modalities — from recombinant proteins to ASOs to small molecules — positions Amoytop to pursue rational combination regimens targeting multiple steps in the HBV replication and immune evasion cycle.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Amoytop's lead pipeline focus is on chronic hepatitis B functional cure, with multiple ongoing clinical programs. Its long-acting recombinant interferon alpha product is a key approved and pipeline asset, providing the immune-stimulatory backbone for combination cure strategies, and the company has run over 37 clinical trials across its portfolio.

In its most significant recent deal, Amoytop licensed the China rights to ALG-000184, Aligos Therapeutics' Phase II-stage HBV treatment, in an agreement announced in April 2026 valued at up to $445 million, with Aligos receiving a $25 million upfront payment. ALG-000184 is a core antiviral agent being developed as part of a combination cure regimen. This followed a July 2024 Phase Ib exploratory clinical collaboration agreement with Aligos, in which Amoytop sponsored a study evaluating the efficacy and safety of combining its interferon-based assets with Aligos' HBV candidates.

Additional pipeline programs span hematologic disease (colony-stimulating factors), oncology, and metabolic disease, reflecting the company's diversified recombinant protein heritage beyond its hepatitis focus.





Recent Developments

In April 2026, Amoytop closed a landmark licensing deal with Aligos Therapeutics, acquiring China rights to the Phase II HBV therapy ALG-000184 in a deal worth up to $445 million, with $25 million paid upfront. This followed a Phase Ib collaboration agreement signed in July 2024 exploring combination regimens of Amoytop's interferon assets with Aligos' HBV pipeline. Together these moves mark a decisive escalation in Amoytop's CHB functional cure ambitions and its willingness to partner with Western biotechs to access complementary antiviral mechanisms.





Key Personnel

Detailed executive biographies are not extensively disclosed in English-language sources, though the company's governance structure is publicly reported via the Shanghai STAR Market listing. The board composition and gender and age distribution of insiders are disclosed through the Shanghai Stock Exchange filing framework. Leadership direction appears concentrated on R&D strategy for CHB cure and expanding clinical collaboration partnerships internationally.





Strategic Partnerships

Amoytop's most significant partnership is its licensing and clinical collaboration agreement with Aligos Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ALGS), covering the China development and commercialization rights to ALG-000184 in a deal valued at up to $445 million. The relationship began with a Phase Ib exploratory study agreement in July 2024, before progressing to a full China licensing transaction in April 2026. These deals reflect Amoytop's strategy of pairing its interferon immunotherapy backbone with externally sourced novel antiviral mechanisms to build competitive combination cure regimens for chronic hepatitis B.





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